Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have announced that they are reducing the price of their Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals. The price of both the vaccines has been fixed as ₹225 now.

Both companies took this decision in consultation with the govt of India, a day after the govt had announced that precautionary dose or the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be available for everyone above the age of 18 years.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla announced the company’s decision on Twitter, saying that the price of Covishield for private hospitals has been reduced from ₹600 to ₹225. “We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose,” the CEO of world’s biggest vaccine maker said.

Similarly, Bharat Biotech’s Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella announced the company’s decision to reduce the price of Covaxin from ₹1200 to ₹225 on Twitter. “In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for private hospitals,” she tweeted.

Both of them welcomed the decision of the govt of India to open the booster dose for everyone above 18 years of age.

Yesterday the union health and family welfare ministry had announced that from Sunday, Precaution Dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be now available for people above 18 years of age at private vaccination centres. All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose.

Private hospitals can charge maximum ₹150 for administering the dose, which means the maximum cost of taking either Covishield or Covaxin at private hospitals will be ₹375. The precaution dose will have to be the same vaccine which was taken in the first and second dose.

The ministry also clarified that there is no need separate registration for the booster dose. All beneficiaries are already registered on the COWIN portal.

According to the minister, so far about 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.