The Delhi High Court has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government over failing the disburse the salaries of teachers employed in Government schools and colleges across Delhi. The non-payment of teachers’ dues has been an issue of much concern among the university staff, who have been raising the issue since 2021.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday slammed the Delhi Government over this issue by asserting that the non-availability of funds cannot be a ground for non-payment of salaries to teachers. “Teachers shape the future of the country. How can they be treated like this?” the Court asked the government. The bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing the concerns of distressed teachers who filed multiple contempt petitions over the prolonged non-payment of their salaries, owing to the 6th and 7th Central Pay Commission.

Justice Prasad remarked “Your conduct is in complete defiance in paying salary to the teachers. They are forced to file litigation, then they are dragged to the Supreme Court, then contempt; it keeps going on.” “I don’t want a ‘we are implementing’, I want a ‘we have implemented’,” the Justice asked assurance from the government in a stern voice.

Asking the Director of Education to submit a list of teachers who are in similar positions, the court has placed the matter for a final hearing on Monday, April 18.

Non-payment of salaries to Delhi teachers

The AAP-led Delhi Government which never misses an opportunity to pat its back in the department of Education is facing the brunt of criticism from University Professors and teachers in Delhi over a prolonged non-payment of their dues. The government has failed to pay the salaries of teachers in accordance with the 6th and 7th Pay Commission even after teacher unions have gone on many strikes and protests with their demands.

In January this year, The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) submitted an online petition to Delhi LG Anil Baijal with a demand for the Delhi Government to release not partial, but full money for the payment of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff at 12 fully financed colleges across Delhi. DUTA president Rajib Ray has alleged that Kejriwal has not fulfilled his promise made in March 2021 to the college principals about Rs 28 crore grant, due to which teachers are facing difficulty.

Amidst the financial crisis in households due to Covid-19. Delhi college teachers faced the brunt of non-payment of their salaries while their dues prior to the months of Diwali in 2021 were also not granted. Teachers led by the DUTA have been protesting over the non-payment of salaries and other dues since the start of 2021.