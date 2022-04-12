On April 12, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijay Singh published an image in which some person could be seen hoisting a saffron flag atop a structure. He depicted as if the photograph was Khargone, where Muslim mob had pelted stones on Ram Navami procession that led to riots.

In his tweet, Digvijay wrote, “Is it right to hoist the flag at a religious place while donning swords and batons? Did the Khargone administration allow them to carry weapons during the procession? Will the houses of all those who pelted stones be bulldozed irrespective of their religion? Do not forget Shivraj Ji, you took an oath to run a secular government.”

CM Shivraj refuted Digvijay’s claims

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan refuted the claims made by Digvijay and said the photograph shared by him was not from Madhya Pradesh. In a video statement, he said, “Today, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh shared the tweet of flag hoisting at a religious place. It was not from Madhya Pradesh.”

He added, “He conspired to create religious unrest in the state. He attempted to push the state into communal riots. I will not forgive anyone who tried to cause communal riots in my state.”

He also tweeted on the matter and said such attempts to cause communal riots would not be tolerated.

श्री @digvijaya_28 ने एक धार्मिक स्थल पर युवक द्वारा भगवा झंडा फहराने का फोटो सहित ट्वीट किया है, वह मध्यप्रदेश का नहीं है।श्री दिग्विजय सिंह का यह ट्वीट प्रदेश में धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने का षड्यंत्र है और प्रदेश को दंगे की आग में झोंकने की साजिश है, जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 12, 2022

Soon after his tweet, Digvijay deleted the photograph. Interestingly, he did not mention anywhere that the photograph he shared was unrelated and neither did he apologize for the same till the time this report was published.

The photograph was from Bihar

According to journalist Utkarsh Singh, the incident took place in district Muzaffarpur’s village Muhammadpur.

मुजफ्फरपुर के कथैया थाने के असवारी बंजरिया में ईदगाह के गुम्बद पर भगवा झंडा फहराने पर दो पक्षों में तनाव, आला पुलिस अधिकारियों ने मौके पर पहुँचकर हालात पर काबू पाया. पुलिस की मौजूदगी में गुम्बद से भगवा झंडा उतारा गया.



रामनवमी शोभा यात्रा के दौरान हुई मुजफ्फरपुर की दूसरी घटना. pic.twitter.com/gPfazN5mYK — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) April 11, 2022

One more video from Bihar had gone viral.

मुजफ्फरपुर के SSP जयंत कांत के मुताबिक़ कहीं भी हिंसा नहीं हुई है. मस्जिद पर झंडा फहराने की दोनों घटनाओं में FIR दर्ज की गई है और कार्रवाई की जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/K7P8kI0Wzi — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) April 11, 2022

SSP Jayant Kant said in a statement that in both the cases, the accused were identified and police teams were formed, and further investigation was underway to arrest the accused.