Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader Digvijaya Singh uses unrelated image to show Muslims as victim a day...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh uses unrelated image to show Muslims as victim a day after Ram Navami processions were pelted with stones

After spreading misinformation, Digvijaya Singh quietly deleted the unrelated image and has not yet apologised for the same.

OpIndia Staff
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Digvijay Singh deleted the misleading tweet after CM Chouhan issued warning (Image: Daily Mail/Free Press Journal)
53

On April 12, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijay Singh published an image in which some person could be seen hoisting a saffron flag atop a structure. He depicted as if the photograph was Khargone, where Muslim mob had pelted stones on Ram Navami procession that led to riots.

Now-deleted misleading tweet by former MP CM Digvijay Singh

In his tweet, Digvijay wrote, “Is it right to hoist the flag at a religious place while donning swords and batons? Did the Khargone administration allow them to carry weapons during the procession? Will the houses of all those who pelted stones be bulldozed irrespective of their religion? Do not forget Shivraj Ji, you took an oath to run a secular government.”

CM Shivraj refuted Digvijay’s claims

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan refuted the claims made by Digvijay and said the photograph shared by him was not from Madhya Pradesh. In a video statement, he said, “Today, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh shared the tweet of flag hoisting at a religious place. It was not from Madhya Pradesh.”

He added, “He conspired to create religious unrest in the state. He attempted to push the state into communal riots. I will not forgive anyone who tried to cause communal riots in my state.”

He also tweeted on the matter and said such attempts to cause communal riots would not be tolerated.

Soon after his tweet, Digvijay deleted the photograph. Interestingly, he did not mention anywhere that the photograph he shared was unrelated and neither did he apologize for the same till the time this report was published.

The photograph was from Bihar

According to journalist Utkarsh Singh, the incident took place in district Muzaffarpur’s village Muhammadpur.

One more video from Bihar had gone viral.

SSP Jayant Kant said in a statement that in both the cases, the accused were identified and police teams were formed, and further investigation was underway to arrest the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskhargone, khargone violence,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,174FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com