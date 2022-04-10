Sunday, April 10, 2022
Doordarshan live telecasts Shri Ram Janmotsav from Ayodhya, watch

Owing to covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations for Shri Ram Janmotsav have been mellowed down. This is first grand celebration of Ram Navami after the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019 which ruled in favour of the temple.

OpIndia Staff
Ram Lalla Virajman
Shri Ram Janmotsav live telecasted from Ram Mandir Ayodhya on Doordarshan (Image: Screenshot from DD Video)
36

On April 10, Doordarshan telecasted Shri Ram Janmotsav live from Ayodhya for the first time in history. Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Shri Ram which took place in Ayodhya in modern day Uttar Pradesh.

DD Network channels, including Doordarshan, DD Bharti and others, live telecasted the festivities straight from Ram Lalla darbar. Ram Navmi, the day on which Bhagwan Ram was born, was celebrated for the first time on Ram Mandir premises since the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir began in Ayodhya. For the last two years, the celebrations could not take place because of Covid-19.

Thousands of devotees attended the celebrations at Ram Janmbhoomi, Kanak Bhawan and other temples of Ayodhya. Several cultural events were also organized at Tulsi Udhyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Guptaar Ghat, Digambar Akhada, Valmiki Bhawan, Digambar Jain Mandir, Ram Ki Paudi, and Gandhi Ashram.

Around 20 lakh devotees were expected to reach Ayodhya as per reports. An eleven feet tall and six-inch-wide incense stick was also burnt in front of Ram Lalla Virajmaan that would burn for 3-4 days.

Jalabhishek of Ram Lalla Virajman was done with one quintal of Charnamrit. Furthermore, 56 dishes and 2.5 quintal sweets were prepared for the festival. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did a virtual darshan of Ram Lalla Virajman from Gorakhnath Temple.

Two year-long waits for celebrations

On March 25, 2020, Shri Ram Lalla was shifted from the tent to Manas Mandir. CM Yogi had planned grand celebrations for Janmotsav, but things did not work out due to the Covid-19 lockdown. For the last two years, the celebrations have been taking place on a minimal scale.

