Ever since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site Twitter, he has been aggressively tweeting about his future ideas and plans of action to make the world a better place.

In his latest, the billionaire investor-inventor Elon Musk jokingly announced that he would soon buy Coca-Cola to put the ‘cocaine back in’.

He tweeted, “Next, I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

While the above tweet is seemingly a joke, sometimes it is hard to guess as back in 2017, when Musk had tweeted about asking price of Twitter, no one really thought it would come true five years down the line.

Elon Musk’s tweet from 2017

Earlier, Musk had also tweeted a parody tweet asking him to buy McDonald’s ‘and fix all of the ice-cream machines’.

However, Musk quoted the tweet and wrote, “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok”, suggesting that McDonald’s ice-cream machines can never be fixed.

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

On Monday, Elon Musk bought the social media platform Twitter for roughly $44 billion, promising to make it more open and adhere to the principles of free speech. The world’s richest person had said he wanted to own and privatise Twitter because he thinks it is not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

The South African-born billionaire had made an offer to the Twitter board at 54.20 US Dollars per share, a 54% premium over the day before Musk began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before Musk’s investment was publicly announced.

Elon Musk, who is already the largest individual shareholder of Twitter, holding 9.2% of the company, had earlier stated that he has no faith in the current management and can’t fulfil Twitter’s true potential under them. He aimed to take the company private to have complete control over it and direct Twitter to achieve its full potential.

Twitter’s board had tried its best to resist Elon Musk’s takeover bid, including trying to trigger the poison pill strategy. However, the price Musk offered, coupled with the mood of the majority of Twitter shareholders, eventually forced the Twitter board’s hand.