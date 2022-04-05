Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Vote carefully, says Twitter CEO on Elon Musk’s poll about ‘edit’ button after latter becomes top shareholder

Musk, on Monday became top shareholder of Twitter Inc after acquiring 9.2% shares. Just few days back Musk had ran a Twitter poll questioning if the social media behemoth was rigorously adhering to the principles of free speech.

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk runs a poll on Twitter to ask if edit button should be brought in
5

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal on Tuesday cautioned Twitter users to vote carefully on the poll by eccentric billionaire Elon Musk. Musk has asked his followers would they like the edit button. To that, Agarwal said that the consequences of this poll will be important.

“Please vote carefully,” Agarwal tweeted.

Musk, on Monday became top shareholder of Twitter Inc after acquiring 9.2% shares. Just few days back Musk had ran a Twitter poll questioning if the social media behemoth was rigorously adhering to the principles of free speech.

After a majority of respondents said the company had failed in upholding the ideals of free speech, Musk had responded to one of the Twitter users saying he is giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform.

At the time of this report, Musk’s poll has little over 75% people voting for ‘yse’ (yes) option while 24.9% people are voting for ‘on’ (no). Over 11 lakh people have already cast their vote and 21 hours are remaining for the poll to be over.

Prior to this, as a likely April Fool’s prank, Twitter had tweeted that it is working on an edit button. Twitter had remained non-committal whether it was working on bringing the edit button.

