On Saturday, the Congress party took to Twitter to share a purported video of a temple demolition to claim that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had demolished around 200 temples, including a Shivling, to build the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

In a tweet, Varanasi Congress claimed that about 200 temples and a Shivling had to be demolished to build the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The Congress unit of Varanasi also added that a Bharat Mata temple which was about 5000 years old, was also demolished. A temple was unearthed as they demolished the houses, the Congress party claimed.

Sharing a video of a temple demolition, the Congress party said this is about Banaras, also known as Varanasi and added that Prime Minister Modi was the MP of Varanasi.

However, in a hurry to attack PM Modi and the BJP, the Congress party resorted to sharing unrelated videos of temple demolition to claim that the BJP government had demolished around 5000 temples in Varanasi to build the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The videos shared by the Congress party are not concerned with Varanasi whatsoever. The video that was shared by the Congress party to spread disinformation pertains to the temple demolition drive carried out by the Coimbatore city corporation officials in Tamil Nadu in July last year.

The Coimbatore civic body officials had carried out demolition drives at the Muthanankulam bund and had razed down seven temples. In the presence of officials, earthmovers had demolished Amman Kovil, Bannari Amman Kovil, Angala Parameswari, Karupparayan Kovil, Muneeswaran Kovil and a few other temples.

Reportadly This happened in coimbatore!!

As usual no outrage! Keep sleeping & see the great fall!! pic.twitter.com/k83TiQNRsG — 𝕍𝕠𝕪𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕣™🚩🇮🇳 (@V0YAGERTWEETS) July 14, 2021

The demolition of seven temples, especially a 100-year-old, had fueled massive outrage on social media platforms. Netizens had accused MK Stalin-led DMK government of attacking century-old Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu.

Instead of condemning its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Khazhagam-led government, the Congress party is busy spreading misinformation against the BJP on social media platforms.

After being caught spreading misinformation on social media, the Congress party deleted the tweet.