In a shocking incident in Anand of Gujarat, a Congress MLA was caught with mobile at the exam centre when he was at the exam centre to appear for his MA examinations. Graduate and post-graduate level exams of the Sardar Patel University of Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand started on Monday 4th April 2022. The Congress MLA from Mahudha Indrajitsinh Parmar, who was appearing for the MA exam at an examination centre in Anand on 5th April 2022 became a topic of discussion among the students when news spread that he was caught with a mobile phone at the examination centre. However, this was defended by saying that the MLA arrived late at the examination center, and had left a mobile phone in his pocket.

According to a report by GSTV, the examinations of the fourth and sixth semesters of the graduate level as well as the third and fourth semesters of the post-graduate level of Sardar Patel university began on Monday. Examination centers were allotted to different colleges under the university. One such centre was allotted to PM Patel College situated near the new bus station in Anand city. Indrajitsinh Parmar who is a Congress MLA from the Mahudha constituency came to this examination centre on Tuesday in the morning to appear for the MA examination.

A total of two copying cases were reported on Tuesday. PM Patel College in Anand and BJVM College in Vidyanagar are the two examination centers where these copying cases were reported.

‘No copying case against me’: MLA

According to reports, Mahudha Congress MLA Inderjitsinh Parmar was contacted telephonically to know more from him in this regard. He claimed that he had an MA examination at that centre on Tuesday 5th April 2022 and as he reached the centre late, he forgot that his mobile was left in his pocket in a hurry. He also said that when the invigilator in the examination hall noticed this, at that time the mobile was immediately put outside and there was no copy case against him.

‘I’m unaware of the incident’: In-charge chancellor

Niranjan Patel, the in-charge chancellor of the Sardar Patel university, said that he was not aware of any cheating case registered against the Congress MLA. He said that action will be taken against concerned people by the examination department.