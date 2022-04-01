Friday, April 1, 2022
Crime
Gurugram: 90-year-old priest found murdered inside a temple, police suspect role of drug addicts behind the murder

Gobind Das, a priest at a temple in Kadarpur village in Gurugram, was cut into two by unknown persons who covered his body with a blanket and fled from the spot. The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to locate the culprits.

On Wednesday, a 90-year-old priest named Gobind Das was murdered inside a temple at Kadarpur village in Gurugram. The priest was cut into two by unknown persons who covered the body with a blanket and fled from the spot. The police have registered a case against the unidentified persons and are searching for the accused.

According to the reports, Das was bedridden and was suffering from paralysis for the past four years. He was given a small room behind the Baba Mohanram temple in Kadarpur to stay in and was taken care of by the sevadar of the temple. The sevadar reportedly travelled to his native place on Tuesday. The accused killed Das on Tuesday night as they learned that Das was alone in the room.

The incident came to light when one of the villagers named Ajay visited the temple to see Das in absence of the sevadar. He saw Das was sleeping with the blanket covered on his head. Ajay tried to wake him up but he didn’t respond. Ajay then removed the blanket from Das’s body only to see him cut into two parts.

Ajay immediately informed the Police and called the villagers for help. The Police team along with the forensic experts reached the spot and began an investigation into the case. They also recovered packets of marijuana from the spot and have suspected the role of drug addicts behind the murder.

Reports mention that the deceased, Gobind Das, was a resident of Uttarakhand and had been a priest at the temple for over three decades. According to the police, the incident was reported at around 6 am. The police have, so far, registered cases against unidentified persons based on the complaint filed by Ajay. The accused, who are on the run, have been charged under section 302 of IPC (murder). The investigation is underway.

