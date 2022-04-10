Gurugram: Tasleem, Khalid & Sahid among 5 nabbed for cattle smuggling

On Saturday, Gurugram police nabbed five people in Sohna for smuggling cattle and firing at cow Bajrang Dal activists. Yahya, Ballu, Tasleem, Khalid, and Sahid were all identified as the five detained.

3 of the 5 arrested. The other 2 are being treated in the hospital.

The case involves an incident in which these cattle smugglers were pursued by some Bajrang Dal activists and Gau Rakshaks based on some information and were apprehended in an hour-long pursuit in which police also joined after learning about the incident.

OpIndia contacted Mohit, the Bajrang Dal activist who filed the complaint. Mohit stated that he received information at 3 AM from some dairy owners in Delhi that some cattle smugglers were planning to smuggle some animals in a TATA 407 truck. Following that, he and his team members drove to the Delhi-Gurgaon border and parked near the Ambience Mall, where they waited for the truck.

They eventually saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but to no effect. Instead, the smugglers threw a cow from the truck and increased their speed. The activists then began following the truck in their cars. During the chase, the smugglers opened fire on Mohit and his friends. The truck’s tyre ruptured in the middle, but they kept driving.

The truck.

In the meantime, a call was placed to Gurugram Police’s emergency 112. The Bhondsi police station attempted to halt Tata 407 by installing a barrier one kilometre from the station. However, When the smugglers saw the barricade, they stopped the truck on a flyover and attempted to escape, where 5 of them were apprehended and one escaped.

Two of the smugglers were seriously hurt while fleeing and are being treated. Four of them had jumped off the bridge to flee, and one of them, Shahid, was hit by a truck as he jumped out of the vehicle. Two cows have also been seriously hurt after being thrown from the speeding truck. They’ve been sent to Gokuldham, Jhajjar.

A video of the chase has also gone viral over the internet.

Gurugram Police DCP Crime (South) stated, “We received information from Gurugram Sector 29 that some individuals were smuggling cattle for slaughter, so the police squad pursued them and apprehended them near Bhondsi police station. Five suspects have been apprehended. At the same time, the injured cows are being treated. Other members of this gang are being searched.”

A country-made gun was also recovered from the smugglers with some live bullets. As Mohit stated, Yahya, Ballu, Tasleem, Khalid, and Sahid were arrested on the spot but one Shaukeen alias Sunda managed to escape.

The gun recovered from the smugglers.

An FIR was filed at Bhondsi police station under Section 13(2) (punishment for export of cow for slaughter) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, as well as Section 307 (punishment for attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with the Arms Act.