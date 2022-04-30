Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid, the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi has decided to oppose the directive of a local court to carry out videography inside the mosque. The videography is set to be performed on May 6 and 7 under the supervision of the advocate commissioner, as per the court’s directive.

“We will not allow anyone to enter the mosque grounds for videography and survey. Any attempt to access the mosque premises for videography and survey is unethical”, said SM Yasin, the joint secretary of the Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid adding that the management was prepared to face the consequences.

On April 18, the court had appointed Ajay Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case where Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, and Rekha Pathak had sought permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The judge had also asked the advocate commissioner to ensure video footage of his service and, if necessary, to get the police department’s assistance.

Accordingly, both sides were informed by the advocate commissioner that the survey and videography would take place in their presence on May 6 and May 7. The management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had previously objected to the appointment of a new advocate commissioner and now has opposed him from filming inside the mosque. The advocate commissioner’s notice stated that the work would begin at 3 pm on May 6 and end on May 7 if not completed by May 6.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 10, when the videography is supposed to be submitted to the court.

According to the reports, the image of the goddess Shringar Gauri is located within the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Following the demolition of the Babri mosque during the Ram Janambhoomi movement, regular entry of devotees was forbidden, and worshiping this deity was only permitted on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri.