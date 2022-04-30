Saturday, April 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGyanvapi Mosque management committee defies Court, refuses to allow videography inside the mosque as...
News Reports
Updated:

Gyanvapi Mosque management committee defies Court, refuses to allow videography inside the mosque as per court directive

The videography is set to be performed on May 6 and 7 under the supervision of the advocate commissioner, as per the court's directive.

OpIndia Staff
Gyanvapi Mosque
Videography of Gynavapi mosque is required in the Shringar Gauri worship case (Image source: Sunday Guardian)
65

Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid, the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi has decided to oppose the directive of a local court to carry out videography inside the mosque. The videography is set to be performed on May 6 and 7 under the supervision of the advocate commissioner, as per the court’s directive.

“We will not allow anyone to enter the mosque grounds for videography and survey. Any attempt to access the mosque premises for videography and survey is unethical”, said SM Yasin, the joint secretary of the Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid adding that the management was prepared to face the consequences.

On April 18, the court had appointed Ajay Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case where Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, and Rekha Pathak had sought permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The judge had also asked the advocate commissioner to ensure video footage of his service and, if necessary, to get the police department’s assistance.

Accordingly, both sides were informed by the advocate commissioner that the survey and videography would take place in their presence on May 6 and May 7. The management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had previously objected to the appointment of a new advocate commissioner and now has opposed him from filming inside the mosque. The advocate commissioner’s notice stated that the work would begin at 3 pm on May 6 and end on May 7 if not completed by May 6.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 10, when the videography is supposed to be submitted to the court.

According to the reports, the image of the goddess Shringar Gauri is located within the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Following the demolition of the Babri mosque during the Ram Janambhoomi movement, regular entry of devotees was forbidden, and worshiping this deity was only permitted on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BHU VC continues to face criticism over Iftar party and anti-Hindu slogans, students sprinkle Gangajal on VC residence to purify it

OpIndia Staff -

As the West lectures and threatens India about Russian fossil fuel imports, data shows EU and USA remain largest buyers: Here is all you...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu groups call for Patiala bandh after Khalistani supporters attack against Kali Temple: FIR against Khalistanis, and what Hindu leaders told OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -

Gyanvapi Mosque management committee defies Court, refuses to allow videography inside the mosque as per court directive

OpIndia Staff -

Jitendra Kanti Guha, a minority leader in Bangladesh, tied to a tree and beaten up: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Matrubhumi journalist tries to discredit ‘The Kashmir Files’ without watching the movie, channel deletes video where Vivek Agnihotri called her out: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Manish Sisodia’s aide convicted in 2015 case, gets seven-year jail term for inciting violence where mob had hurled petrol bombs in Gurgaon

OpIndia Staff -

Anjuman-e-Islami, which had offered puja at Hanumantha temple recently, now fights to free those Islamists who were arrested in the Hubballi violence

OpIndia Staff -

Patiala violence: Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla arrested for leading ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march

OpIndia Staff -

‘God-fearing Muslims will wait, fight back, not leave battlefield’: Asaduddin Owaisi suffers a meltdown during speech in Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,690FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com