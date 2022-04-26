The Indian government has successfully managed to rescue 7 Indian sailors who were held hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen since January 2nd, 2022. The rescued sailors finally reached Delhi on 26th of April after a nearly 4 months-long ordeal in Yemen. The Indians were part of a crew of 14 who were taken captive by the Houthis when they seized the UAE-flagged merchant vessel Rwabee in the Red Sea.

The release of the Indian sailors was secured with the support of the Oman government. The rescued sailors reached Delhi via Muscat after being released in Sanaa in Yemen. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, thanked Oman’s foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, for helping them with their release from captivity.

“The issue was also taken up by the Indian delegation at the UN Security Council. The government of India would like to thank all concerned parties for the release of the Indian sailors and in particular the Government of Oman,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Speaking to ANI, one of the rescued sailors Mohmmad Munawar said, “We were stuck there for three and a half months. We’re grateful that the Indian Government and the PM did tough negotiations and rescued us. People from 4 other countries were also rescued along with us by the govt.

Another rescued sailor Mohammed Jasim Khan from Lucknow mentioned how the Houthis treated them well after coming to know that they are from India. He said, “The situation is grave in Yemen. Rebels wanted to capture our ship and its cargo, we were held captive too as we were the crew on the ship. They treated us well once they came to know that we are Indians.”

Veera Venkata Suva Sai Girish, another sailor among the rescued, said that they will be able to return home thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi.

Apart from the 7 Indians, the rescued sailors included 3 sailors from the UK, and one each from the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Ethiopia.