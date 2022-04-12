Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Punjab opposition calls Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber stamp’, controversy breaks over Kejriwal meeting state bureaucrats without CM or ministers

"Punjab's IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann's absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. A clear breach of federalism, an insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify", said Sidhu.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal
Allegations surfaced on social media that Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with officers of Punjab power department with CM Mann (Image: ABP)
5

On April 12, several leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and others, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of holding a meeting with Punjab Bureaucrats in CM Bhagwant Mann’s absence on Monday. Ex-CM Singh called CM Mann a ‘rubber stamp’ and said the worst that was feared had happened.

In a tweet, Punjab Lok Congress leader Capt Amarinder said, “Worst was feared, worst happened. Arvind Kejriwal took over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers’ meeting in Delhi.”

Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned in what capacity Delhi CM Kejriwal held the meeting and wondered if Punjab CM Mann was aware of it. “In what capacity did Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi, take a meeting with Punjab Government officers in the absence of CM Punjab? Was CM Bhagwant Mann aware of this meeting? If yes, both he & Kejriwal should apologise to Punjabis for surrendering Punjab’s respect & stature. This is unacceptable.”

In a follow-up video message, he said, “CM Kejriwal held a meeting with Chief Secretary and officers from Power Department of Punjab in Delhi. It is unconstitutional. There is an elected government in Punjab. Punjab CM or Power Minister were not present in the meeting. In what capacity did he hold the meeting? Does he think of himself as super CM? Or does he want to prove that 92 elected MLAs of Punjab are worthless? Or CM Bhagwant Mann is worthless?”

He further added, “It is a challenge to the self-respect of Punjab. There are a lot of issues that Punjab has with the Centre. One day Kejriwal would take some decision, and CM Mann would say he was not aware. It has been over 24 hours since the meeting was held neither CM Kejriwal nor CM Bhagwant Mann said anything about it. The MLAs of Punjab are saying they know nothing about it. They both should apologise.”

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu called it a clear breach of federalism. He said, “Punjab’s IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. A clear breach of federalism, an insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify.”

Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal in Delhi

Punjab CM was scheduled to meet Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Kejriwal on Tuesday in Delhi. Reports suggest the two leaders would discuss welfare schemes to be implemented in Punjab, including free 300 units of electricity every month to every household in the state.

