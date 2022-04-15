Days after the attack on the Ram Navami procession in Hirhi village of Lohardaga district, Jharkhand, the Police is suspecting the role of sleeper cells behind the violence. The Police revealed on Friday that there are sleeper cells who have emerged recently in the state and are trying to disrupt the harmony of the place.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district, Arvind Kumar further affirmed that the violence that broke out during the Ram Navmi procession on Sunday was pre-planned. “The clash is not a result of sudden development. There’s a conspiracy behind this. It means some outside forces are taking lead and have led to the incident”, he added.

On April 10, a Ram Navami procession and fair came under attack in Bhokta Bagicha in the Lohardaga district of Jharkhand. As reported earlier, the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station. Islamists pelted stones at the Hindu procession and set several vehicles, including 10 motorcycles, on fire. More than 16 people were injured during the attack and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Three of the injured had suffered major cuts on their throats with sharp-edged weapons and one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Police meanwhile have appealed to the people to be aware and not believe in misleading rumors. “Sleeper cells disturb the peace in society in various forms. I have appealed to the people of the district not to be misled by anyone and not to believe in rumors”, the SDO said highlighting the need to maintain peace for the betterment of the district and the state.

SDO Lal further said that there has been communal harmony in the district in the past few years, and the recent violence has disrupted the peace and law and order in the state. After the attack on the Ram Navami procession, a heavy police force was deployed in the violence-hit area to pacify the situation. Senior officers of the rank of DIG and SP were also camping in the area.

While the involvement of the sleeper cells in the case is being investigated, the Deputy Commissioner has said that it would be improper to reveal further details at this time. The Police however have assured to nab the rioters who reportedly fled after pelting stones at the procession.

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been constituted to investigate the reason behind the clash. The police force continues to guard the violence-hit area even after five days of the incident and section 144 stays imposed in the Hirhi village of Jharkhand.