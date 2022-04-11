The attack on Hindu religious processions by Islamists is not a new phenomenon in India. However, when these cases surface each year, several Hindus wake up from their slumber and pretend as if the attacks happened for the first time.

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions and so on.

However, when these processions pass through the so-called ‘Muslim dominated areas’, it leads to stone pelting, targeted attacks, arson and vandalism. The violent targeting of Hindu festivals each year dismantles the farce of the ‘Ganga Yamuni Tehzeeb’ that has been shrewdly imbibed into the Indian psyche.

History is a testimony to the fact that how Hindu religious processions have been often targeted by Islamists and this year was no exception. Stone pelting, arson and violence were witnessed in 5 States, namely, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Karnataka.

16 injured, 3 critical in attack on Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand

On Sunday (April 10) evening, a Ram Navami procession and fair came under attack in Bhokta Bagicha in Hirhi village in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station.

Islamists pelted stones at the Hindu procession and set several vehicles, including 10 motorcycles, on fire. More than 16 people were injured during the attack. About 3 of the victims are said to be in a critical state.

“Many of the injured are residents of Hendlaso Kujra and nearby villages,” recounted an eyewitness. According to the senior surgeon (Lohardaga Sadar hospital) Dr Shamu Chaudhary, around 15-16 people were admitted to the hospital. “Three of them have cuts in their throats with sharp-edged weapons and their condition is critical,” he added.

On receiving information about the attack on the Ram Navami procession, a large contingent of police and district administration officials were deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area. Superintendent of Police P Pamkumar and Deputy Commissioner Vaghmare Prasad Krishna rushed to Hirhi village to pacify the situation.

Two incidents of stone-pelting, arson in Madhya Pradesh

The situation in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh was not very different from that of Lohardaga in Jharkhand. As per reports, a Ram Navami procession that began in the Talab Chowk area had to be abandoned midway after it came under a volley of stones. Several vehicles were set on fire.

The cops resorted to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. During the orgy of violence, a total of 24 people were injured (including 6 police personnel). Even the Superintendent of Police (Khargone) had sustained bullet injuries. Keeping in mind the volatile law and order situation, a curfew was imposed in the area.

People of special community pelted stones on the religious procession of #RamNavami in #khargone, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/YPKdOmgW2s — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 10, 2022

In the aftermath of the curfew, residents of Khargone city have been asked to only step out of their houses in case of a medical emergency. The district collector has warned against posting objectionable messages on social media, which could further aggravate the law and order situation.

All examinations in the city, which were to be conducted on Monday (April 11), have been postponed until further notice. DIG ( Nimar Range) Tilak Singh remarked, “The situation has been under control after 2 am today and no complaint has been received. Police patrolling is on. A search operation was carried out and more than 70 people have so far been rounded up.”

पूरे खरगोन शहर में कर्फ़्यू लागू है। मेडिकल इमरजेंसी सेवा के लिए ADM श्री एसएस मुजाल्दा के नं. 9425192554, खरगोन SDM श्री मिलिंद ढोके के नं. 9826035969, SDOP श्री रोहित अलावा के नं. 8878626928 और टीआई श्री बनवारी मंडलोई के नं. 9827343799 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।#JansamparkMP https://t.co/QLOX9Fdqfq — Collector Khargone (@CollecterK) April 11, 2022

A similar stone-pelting incident was also reported during a Ram Navami procession in Sendhwa town of Barwani district where a police station in charge named Baldev Singh Mujalde and five others were injured. The situation was brought under control and the procession continued peacefully thereafter.

खरगोन में आज असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा शहर का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की गई।



मैंने आईजी और कलेक्टर से फोन पर बात कर उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ़ सख्त कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं, पत्थरबाजों और दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा, हम कानून हाथ में लेने वालों को छोड़ेंगे नहीं। — Kamal Patel (@KamalPatelBJP) April 10, 2022

In a tweet, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister said, “In Khargone today (April 10), anti-social elements tried to spoil the atmosphere of the city. I have spoken to the IG and the collector over phone and instructed them to take strict action against the miscreants. Stone pelters and culprits will not be spared. We will not spare those who take law in their hands.”

Ram Navami procession attacked in West Bengal

On Sunday, a Ram Navami Procession in Howrah in West Bengal was attacked, and the devotees had to abandon the procession due to the attack by local Muslims. Several participants of the procession were injured in the attack including stone-pelting.

Several videos were posted on social media, showing the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra coming under attack in Howrah, the twin city of Kolkata. According to Twitter users from the city, the Muslim mob pelted stones at the procession, while the police remained mute spectators.

After Banaskantha #Gujarat Peacefuls attacked on #Ramanavami Shobha Yatra 👇 in #Howrah, West Bengal.



Hindus organise Iftar parties for them in our temples 🛕 and they pelt stones at us during the Ram Navami.



Still we don’t learn. 😡 pic.twitter.com/hksl2p6KiU — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) April 10, 2022

The procession was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Durga Bahini, and it was started by the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur. However, the procession was attacked in the midway near Fazir Bazar at PM Basti on GT Road in Shibpur, Howrah.

West Bengal BJYM Vice President Priyanka Sharma posted a video on Twitter to inform about the attack. She said that when the procession was on its way, stones were pelted at them. She further alleged that after the attack, police had lathi-charged the Hindu procession, and later arrested them, but didn’t take action against the attackers.

Gujarat witnessed stone pelting in Himmatnagar and Khambat

A Ram Navami Shobha Yatra or procession organized on April 10, 2022, at Chhaparia village in Himmatnagar of the Sabarkantha in Gujarat was targeted by some local Muslim goons and stones were pelted at it. Apart from stone-pelting, some vehicles were also vandalized in this incident.

The procession started at Ramji Mandir in Chhapariya at 4.15 pm and was to reach Tower chowk after passing through several areas of the city. However, it was attacked when the Hindu religious procession reached the ‘Muslim dominated area’. Several vehicles, which were part of the Ram Navami procession, were damaged and one open Jeep was burnt by the attackers.

Breaking #Ramnavami Rally by #Hindu outfits turns violent in Himmatnagar #Gujarat. Heavy still be pelting at Chapariya area, vehicles participating in rally set on fire. Reportedly ⁦@Bajrangdal_Guj⁩ taking out a rally through the same area later in the day. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nSLXFatC7B — DP (@dpbhattaET) April 10, 2022

A convoy of Himmatnagar police had reached the spot on being informed about the violence. The police also fired tear gas shells to control the situation. After stone-pelting and vandalism, tension and unrest prevailed in the entire area.

There was also anger among the devotees as the procession of the deity was pelted with stones. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed to control the situation and prevent any further violence.

A similar incident of stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession was reported in Khambat town in the Anand district of Gujarat. Stones were hurled by Islamists and damage was caused to shops and vehicles. The police resorted to firing tear gas shells and also arrested 9 people (including 3 Maulvis) in connection to the case.

Reportedly, one man was killed during the attack in Khambat. Anand’s Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian remarked, “The situation in Khambhat town is under control. We have already arrested nine suspects and started further investigation.”

Islamists, leftists target Hindus in Karnataka, put up a show later to whitewash crimes

Communal tensions prevailed in Mulbagal town of Kolar district in Karnataka after a Sri Ram Shobha Yatra was attacked using stones. The incident happened on Friday night when the Shobha Yatra was being taken out ahead of Ram Navmi on Sunday.

As per reports, stones were pelted at the Sri Ram idol which was carried out in the procession. Cars and motorcycles that were part of the yatra were also attacked by the miscreants and a motorcycle was set ablaze by the stone-pelting mob. Kolar MP S Muniswamy was also reportedly a part of the procession.

The Shobha Yatra was planned as part of the four-day program at Avani Kesthra in Mulbagal from April 7 to 11. On Friday, the procession was passing through the main streets of the town when the violence broke out.

As the procession headed towards Jahangir mohalla, a mob started throwing stones at the procession leading to chaos in the area. A power cut in the area added to the confusion and police had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Police have also arrested 6 accused for their role in the violence.

After the violence, to maintain law and order, two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and six platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deputed in Mulbagal town to maintain law and order. Police are further investigating the case to identify others involved in this case of communal violence.

On Sunday, the student wing of the BJP, ABVP, informed how leftist goons attacked students during Ram Navami celebrations at the Central University of Karnataka in the Kalaburagi district. “After the Ram Navami puja at a temple on campus, returning students were attacked by the leftist & Islamist goons to create communal tension in CUK,” it had tweeted.

Left goons along with Islamists attacked students after #RamNavami celebrations in the CU Karnataka at Kalaburgi.



After the Ram Navami puja at a temple on campus, returning students were attacked by the leftist & Islamist goons to create communal tension in CUK.#CUKKalaburgi pic.twitter.com/TLOUiS4O8g — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) April 10, 2022

Amidst the mayhem unleashed by the Islamists, attempts are being made to downplay the violence and divert public discourse to a supposed instance of communal harmony.

In one such attempt, Karnataka Congress worker Gufran Khan alleged that Muslims offered welcome drinks to Ram Navami devotees in Gulbarga while observing their fast. “This is what India is all about. BJP cannot divide us”, he had declared.

This is what India is all about. BJP can not divide us. Muslims during Ramadan giving welcome drinks to all who are part of Ram Navami in Gulbarga Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/NKPnhBihDD — Gufran Khan (@TheGufranKhan) April 10, 2022

Attack on Hindus in Karauli in Rajasthan

On April 2, communal violence broke out in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli when miscreants pelted stones at a Hindu bike rally while more than a dozen shops and three bikes were set on fire.

Reportedly, 43 people, including policemen, were injured in the mob attack while the rally was celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’ passed through a Muslim-dominated area. All were admitted to the district hospital. The condition of a person named Pushpendra is said to be serious. He has been referred to Jaipur.

Four policemen accompanying the rally were also injured in the stone-pelting on the bike rally. The reports said that there were knife marks on the body of the injured who reached the hospital. In the aftermath of the violence, Rajasthan Police imposed a curfew, and shut down the internet services.