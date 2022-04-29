Friday, April 29, 2022
Sword brandishing Khalistanis do bhangra as police fire in the air to control the mob in Patiala: Watch visual

Clashes erupted between Khalistani mob and members of Hindu organisation outside the hallowed Ma Kali Temple in Patiala, Punjab on April 29.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistanis do bhangra as police fire in the air to control mob in Patiala
Image Source- Screenshot from the video
On Friday, a Khalistani mob in the Patiala district of Punjab unrelentingly created ruckus as the Police officers fired in the air to disperse the crowd. The supporters were seen performing Bhangra even as the police were firing, blatantly revealing that they did not fear the law and the Police in the state.

Clashes erupted between Khalistan supporters and members of Hindu organisations outside the hallowed Ma Kali Temple in Patiala, Punjab on April 29. The incident took place amid the ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march that was carried out by Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray). The Khalistan supporters attacked the march with stones and swords.

The video of the incident went viral over the internet where the Khalistani supporters could be seen performing Bhangra while the Police officers fired in the air to control the crowd. As reported earlier, the skirmishes escalated after Khalistan supporters raised slogans hailing Khalistan and further attacked the participants of the ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march.

Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann condemned the incident and called it ‘deeply unfortunate’. He said that the situation was being closely monitored. “The incidents of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We’re closely monitoring the situation & won’t let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance,” CM Mann said on April 29.

Meanwhile, the Patiala range inspector general of police Rakesh Aggarwal said that the situation was being controlled by the Patiala Police and that the Police were planning to conduct a flag march in the city. “We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner,” he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority.

According to the reports, though the Police reached the spot immediately after the riots broke out, several people have been injured in the clashes. Station House Officer Tripathi and Hindu leader, Karmaveer Singh have been severely injured. SHO Tripathi was attacked by Khalistan supporters with a sword. Around 15 rounds of aerial shots were fired by the police to bring the situation under control.

