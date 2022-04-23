Saturday, April 23, 2022
Lovely Professional University(LPU) sacks professor after a video of her insulting Lord Ram goes viral

The University released a statement on its official Instagram account, saying that it regretted the incident and informed that the concerned professor had been immediately relieved from the services.

OpIndia Staff
Gursang Preet Kaur, a professor at the Lovely Professional University(LPU), has been sacked by the university after a video of her insulting Lord Ram had gone viral on the internet.

The University released a statement on its official Instagram account, saying that it regretted the incident and informed that the concerned professor had been immediately relieved from the services.

“We understand that some people have been hurt by the video shared on social media where one of our faculty members can be heard sharing her personal opinion,” the statement said.

The University further added, “We wish to clarify that the views shared by her are absolutely personal, and the university doesn’t endorse any of them. We have always been a secular university, where people from all religions and faith are treated equally with love and respect.”

Professor sacked after calls Lord Ram a plotter, a bad person and extols Ravana

The development came in the wake of a video that has gone viral on social media. In the video, now-terminated Professor Gursang Preet Kaur makes insulting remarks against Lord Ram, saying that Lord Ram machinated against Ravana, who, according to Kaur, was a “good person”.

According to Kaur, who appears to be speaking to her students, it was Lord Ram’s “plan” to set a trap for Sita’s abduction and not Ravana’s fault who kidnapped her and took her to Lanka.

“Do you know Ravana was a good person by heart? Ram is not a good person. I find Ram to be a cunning person. He made all the plans to trap Sita and pass the blame for it on Ravana. How can we decide who is good and who is evil? And the whole world is worshipping Ram saying that Ravana is a bad person,” the Professor says while urging her listeners to make such perverse arguments to make people “think” about it.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

