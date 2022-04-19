On April 17, a clash between two communities took place in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony after a ‘Kalash Yatra’ was attacked near a temple in Goregaon. The incident took place at around 8 PM when the Kalash Yatra was being taken out from the Shiva Temple located in Gautam Nagar. Everything was peaceful till it reached Aarey Colony in Goregaon East, where the clashes erupted. Video of the incident went viral on social media in which the two groups could be seen attacking each other.

Mumbai: Clash breaks out in Aarey colony during ‘Kalash Yatra’; 8 injured & 25 arrestedhttps://t.co/9oAOndkLI0 — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2022

The Police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal said in a statement that 25 people had been arrested in the matter. He added the incident happened due to a ‘personal misunderstanding’. He said, “We have arrested 25 people, and the situation is peaceful now. The cause of the conflict was a personal misunderstanding. No one has been admitted. Some people suffered minor wounds. We have registered the case.”

DCP Somnath Gharge said, “Misunderstanding between the groups was the cause of the conflict. Nobody is admitted to the hospital. 2-4 people have sustained minor injuries. We have slapped the sections of rioting and 307.”

The Police patrolling has been increased in the area, and teams were looking for the other accused.

Section 144 imposed in Amravati

A similar incident took place in Amrawati after a saffron flag was hoisted at Dula Gate on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Achalpur city of Amaravati. The administration imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order. ADSP Shashikant Satav said the Police arrested 16 people in the matter. Over 600 police officials were deployed to Achalpur-Paratwada twin city and Kundli village to avoid any clashes.

Communal tension in several states

Ram Navami Shobha Yatras on April 10 and Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatras on April 16 were attacked across several states. Violence was reported in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand on Ram Navami, while in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh, violence was reported during Hanuman Jayanti.

The Muslim mob pelted stones and attacked the devotees with swords and batons on different locations. In Delhi, shots were fired too.