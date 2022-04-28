Thursday, April 28, 2022
As the 8-year-old daughter of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana chanted Hanuman Chalisa at their home in Amravati, she said that she is praying to the deity for the early release of her parents from the jail.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Aaj Tak
While MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana are lodged in jail for trying to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the Maharashtra CM’s residence, their daughter was seen today reciting the prayer at their home. Navneet Rana’s 8-year-old daughter Aarohi has recited Hanuman Chalisa at her home in Amravati and prayed for the early release of her parents.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from the Amravati constituency Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA from Badnera constituency of Amravati Ravi Rana, both were arrested by the Mumbai police for their foiled attempt to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s house Matoshree on 23rd April 2022.

As the 8-year-old daughter of MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana chanted Hanuman Chalisa at their home in Amravati, she said that she is praying to the deity for the early release of her parents from the jail. At present, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana are lodged in jail. Their bail plea will be heard in the sessions court on 29th April 2022.

Amidst the loudspeaker controversy, the Rana couple had last week announced that they would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s house ‘Matoshree’. On Friday morning, a large number of Shiv Sena goons gathered outside Rana’s house. Shiv Sena goons accused the Rana couple of ‘hurting religious sentiments’ and trying to incite violence. In response to a complaint by these Shiv Sena goons, a case was filed against the Amaravati MP under section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony). The couple is accused of giving derogatory, offensive, and inciting statements against the Maharashtra govt and CM Uddhav Thackeray over the Hanuman Chalisa vs Azaan issue.

After the arrest, Navneet Rana said that Mumbai police forcefully took her away from her home. She also sought the help of former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in the matter. The matter has now reached Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government on the arrest of independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and the allegations of inhuman treatment at the Khar police station in Mumbai.

