Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLS husband have been arrested by Mumbai police after Shiv Sena workers foiled their attempts to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s house Matoshree. Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were taken to the Khar Police station after their arrest. The action was taken after some Shiv Sena leaders had filed an FIR against them.

Reportedly, a case has been filed against the Amaravati MP under section 153A of the IPC (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). The couple is accused of giving derogatory, offensive and inciting statements against the Maharashtra govt and CM Uddhav Thackeray over the Hanuman Chalisa vs Azaan issue.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana arrested under section 153A by Khar Police: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/Pkw4TAB8Tl — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

After the arrest, Navneet Rana said that Mumbai police forcefully took her away from her home. She has also sought the help of former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in the matter.

After Naveen Rana was arrested by the police, Shiv Sena workers were seen celebrating in front of her house. It may noted that after the MP had announced her plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshri, Shiv Sena workers had staged a counter-protest in front of her house. They had been protesting there since today morning, preventing the Ranas to leave the house, and they celebrated by bursting firecrackers after police had taken away the MP and her husband.

Police arrested Navneet Rana despite the fact that she had called of her planned recitation. Amid the protests of Shiv Sena workers, she had said that she will not go to the CM’s residence to chant the Hindu prayer. Rana had said that Shiv Sena has become a party of goons and also said that Uddhav Thackeray only knows how to file cases against people and put them behind bars. “He’s creating a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra,” she had added.

While announcing the decision to cancel the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM’s house, they had said that the decision was taken as PM Modi is visiting Mumbai tomorrow and they don’t want any law and order situation because of them.

Yesterday, Mumbai police had issued them a notice, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation. Police had also increased security near the CM’s residence.