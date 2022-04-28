In a major drug haul in the national capital, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Delhi seized 50 kg of heroin, 47 kg of suspected narcotics, ₹30 lakhs of drug money in cash counting machines, and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on 27th April 2022. According to NCB, this stock caught in Delhi is connected to an Indo-Afghan drug syndicate. NCB also said that the recovered heroin came from Afghanistan. The agency has arrested one person in this case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, while giving details of the raid, said that this is the biggest drug catch in the recent past. The NCB has also seized 47 kg of suspected substances along with 50 kg of high-quality heroin from the spot at Shaheen Bagh. Not only this, but the agency has also seized ₹30 lakh cash, a cash counting machine, and other items from Jamia Nagar in Shaheen Bagh.

Deputy Director-General, Operations, (NCB) Sanjay Singh said, “The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala.” According to the press release by the NCB, it has been revealed during investigations that an Indo- Afghan syndicate based in Delhi/NCR or neighboring states seems to be connected to the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing/adultering Heroin locally. These syndicates have been smuggling goods to India through maritime as well as land border routes wherein heroin was smuggled in alongside various legitimate goods. Heroin was later extracted from those goods by the Indian counterparts with the help of some Afghan nationals.

The press release says, “The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sack. The seized Heroin was packed in packings of Flipkart. One Indian national has been arrested in the case.”

NCB Deputy Director-General, Gyaneshwar Singh said while talking to the Republic World, “The organization has been keeping a close watch on these international traffickers. This has linkages to many other countries, including Dubai, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and many states in north India. We are examining their linkages with other syndicates. This area and such kinds of people are on our radar. We are keeping watch on certain associates and other connected areas. We are expecting more recoveries in the NCR region.”