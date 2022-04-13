Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Actor Akshay Kumar trolled on social media for joining Vimal ‘Zubaan Kesari’ Universe

A new trailer of Vimal 'Bolo Zubaan Kesari' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn has dropped on the internet. In the advertisement, SRK wonders who is the latest one to join the Vimal universe as the silhouette of Akshay Kumar shows up.

OpIndia Staff
Akshay Kumar
Screen grab from a new Vimal Zubaan Kesari trailor
60

After Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly joined the Vimal ‘Zubaan Kesari’ Universe. A new trailer of Vimal ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn has dropped on the internet. In the advertisement, SRK wonders who is the latest one to join the Vimal universe as the silhouette of Akshay Kumar shows up.

Here is the teaser of the latest Vimal Elaichi video:-

Film analyst Sumit Kadel also took to confirm that actor Akshay Kumar has become the third major Bollywood actor to join the Vimal universe, after Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, Akshay’s association with Vimal Elaichi triggered mixed reactions on social media platforms, with a section of users poking fun at the actor by sharing memes from his previous movies, while others criticising the actor for joining hands with an organisation known for producing chewable tobacco products that are injurious to health.

Social Media share memes after the advertisement showed Akshay Kumar being roped in to promote Vimal Elaichi

A social media user shared two juxtaposed pictures of Akshay Kumar, one of them showing the actor’s teeth blackened. The caption to the picture read, “Akshay Kumar Before and After Eating Vimal.”

Another Twitter user shared a meme from a popular Akshay Kumar movie and showed the actor’s teeth stained in shades of red and brown. The caption read, “Vimal laaya?”

Yet another Twitter user shared a picture from Akshay Kumar’s movie Kesari and said the actor had given the hint of joining the Vimal universe way before.

Source: Twitter

Some social media users slam actor Akshay Kuma for affiliating with a tobacco products company

While some of them were amused with Akshay Khan joining the Vimal universe, many others were not pleased with the actor for agreeing to associate himself with companies that produced tobacco products.

A Twitter user shared an old clip where the actor is seen denouncing his fellow actors who were involved in marketing things that are injurious to health such as tobacco products.

Another aggrieved Akshay Kumar fan said he was disappointed with the actor for the movie Laxmi where love jihad was glorified but he could understand it as other stakeholders like directors, and producers might have pressurised him to do so. But, the user could not make peace with the fact that Kumar was now endorsing Vimal.

“Stop running after money sir, use your great acting skill in making great movies, ye businessman ban na chhod do,”

Vimal Elaichi is owned by the Manikchand Group, a privately owned group of industries in India headquartered in Pune. It primarily started out as a company that produced chewable tobacco products called ‘Gutka’. It is one of the leading producers of Gutkas in India, with One of the most successful gutka called RMD, which became famous for its brand ambassador Moiz Miya during the year 2018, 2019 and 2020.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

