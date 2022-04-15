Friday, April 15, 2022
Odisha: 12-year-old boy stoned to death by his minor friends following dispute over mobile phone game, accused detained

12-year-old boy stoned to death by his minor friends in Odisha
Relatives of the deceased (Image source- OTV)
In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy in Koraput city of Odisha was allegedly murdered by two of his friends following a dispute over a mobile phone game. The accused stoned the boy to death and threw him in the nearby Kolab river on Wednesday.

According to the Odisha TV reports, the Police have detained the two boys for thrashing the minor boy to death. The preliminary investigation in the case revealed that the students were studying in grade 7 and that the murder was a fallout of an altercation that broke out between three while playing games on a mobile phone.

The deceased minor boy who was playing a digital game on the mobile phone refused to give the phone to both of his friends. After a short scuffle, the two boys decided to take revenge on the victim and thrashed him with stones, resulting in his death.

The frightened accused boys then carried the deceased minor boy to the banks of the Kolab river and threw him in the water to cover up the murder. Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased boy complained to the police who recovered the body from the water. The body of the deceased boy was identified by his father on Thursday morning.

Earlier on April 13, another shocking murder was reported within the limits of the Koraput city of Odisha. A woman killed her 3-year-old son with a sharp weapon when the ‘Chaiti Parba’ festival was underway in the village. The Police reached the spot and detained the woman, who has not yet revealed the reason for murdering the child.

In the current incident, the Police have registered a case against the accused minors based on the FIR lodged by the deceased’s father. Reports mention that the deceased belonged to the ST category so the relevant sections as per the atrocity act have also been registered. The Police have detained both the accused and the investigations are underway.

