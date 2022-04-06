Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the neighbouring country of Pakistan, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday indulged in a verbal fight with a journalist. The incident took place when PTI leader and former Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar was holding a press conference outside the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan’s close aide Chaudhry lost his cool as one of the journalists named Matiullah Jan asked the question about Farah Khan who is a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and has serious allegations of corruption levelled against her. She is accused of accepting bribes from officers for facilitating their transfers to postings of their choice. Fawad initially directed the journalist to ask the questions after the press briefing. “Let me talk. We’ll take questions and answers later”, he said arrogantly.

📹WATCH | Heated argument between journalists and PTI leaders outside the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/PGhTUQOhU5 — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) April 6, 2022

Jan however kept on asking questions about Farah Khan amid the press briefing and said that Chaudhry was making attempts to avoid the questions. “What do you have to say now that it has been established that there was no conspiracy? Why are you running away from the question”, he asked. Fawad then responded harshly saying that people like Matiullah Jan had taken money from someone to ask such questions. He blatantly called Jan ‘kiray ke log (people for hire)’, the video of which went viral over social media.

The situation intensified as the other journalists protested against Chaudhry’s comment and demanded an apology for calling the journalist a mule for hire. While Fawad denied apologizing, the journalists in Pakistan have called for a boycott and have decided not to attend any of the press briefs by PTI.

It is important to note that the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved by the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament on Sunday, who also dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The Opposition claimed that no constitutional authority rested with the Deputy Speaker to throw out the no-confidence vote and that it was just a move by Imran Khan to retain power.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, is hearing the arguments from Khan’s lawyers and the Opposition since Monday.