Visuals of Pakistani lawmakers engaging in fistfight have come to light amid the major political drama in the neighbouring country on the first day of holy month of Ramzan. In a video shared by Pakistani journalist, women members of Punjab Assembly can be seen getting violent with each other as they punch each other.

At around 28 seconds, when one man appears to be intervening to stop the fight, other man comes forward asking him to not get involved.

Earlier in the day Pakistan President Alvi dissolved national assembly on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice. Legal experts in Pakistan, however, say that this was in violation of the constitution. Prior to that, Imran Khan had sacked Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Last Friday, Sarwar had accepted Punjab Chief Minister’s resignation and the post had since been vacant.

The Assembly in the largest province in Pakistan had gathered to elect a new leader. Sarwar, according to reports, was not towing the government’s line. According to certain reports, Sarwar conducted backdoor conversations with the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and was empathetic towards the opposition party.

Amidst all this, Pakistani lawmakers in Punjab province beat each other up.