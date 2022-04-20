Pakistani Minority Sikh leader Sardar Mastan Singh and his family was brutally attacked by local Muslims at Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Sardar Mastan Singh and his sons Dilawar Singh and Palla Singh were beaten by the Islamist radicals at Nankana sahib in Pakistan.

Sardar Mastan Singh is the former president of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and a Sikh leader. He and both his sons were badly injured in the attack, and are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Nankana Sahib.

A video of the family member appeared on social media on 20th April 2022.

In this video, Dilawar Singh said, “We are the ones who raise the slogans for freedom. Do watch what has happened to us. For the last ten years, these people have repeatedly assaulted us. We had a fight with them in Nankana today. I am Dilawar Singh. I live in Nankana Sahib. My maternal uncle and we have our own lands there. It is around five and a half acres of land. We have somehow managed to maintain it. But the people and the police keep on negotiating with us. This bothers us. Today, when we were harvesting the crop, a few people suddenly came there and beat us brutally.”

He further said, “They fired some bullets from the guns they had. They did this for threatening us. This is my brother. He is injured as they beat him with sticks. Two more persons have left this hospital a while ago after getting treatment for the injuries they sustained in this fight. Nobody listens to us. We are presented as jokers in society. Tell me how come we are free? Is this the freedom we have here? These people are causing harm to us and our properties here. Forget freedom, we are not safe here in the first place. Real freedom is that here I can say a thing on this camera that our matter is not solved for the last ten years. We are troubled by everyone including the police here. We are treated like jokers. I request the Supreme Court to listen to our plea.”

Dilawar Singh said that his brother Palla Singh’s condition is critical, and police have not made any arrests so far for the attack. He said that with the connivance of the government representatives and the police, the land mafia groups are getting stronger day by day by occupying the lands of the people. He said that many people have lost their lives in the hands of these dangerous groups which were out of the custody of the police.