Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, the Union Culture Ministry said on Monday, 18th of April.

To mark the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur, 400 ragis (musicians) will perform ‘Shabad Kirtan’ during the ceremony. PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the auspicious occasion. The event is being held jointly by Union Culture Ministry and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

As part of the celebrations, Chief Ministers of several Indian states, and many prominent personalities from all across the country are expected to be invited to the event.

Generally, the Indian Prime Minister only addresses the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day on the 15th of August. However, PM Modi has decided to use this auspicious occasion to address the nation from the Red Fort as well.

This special event is being organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating the 75th year of Indian independence.