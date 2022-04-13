“While coming to the rally, I saw many fire extinguishers on the way. Let me assure you that I am not gonna set the things on fire unquenchable,” kicked off Raj Thackeray in his latest speech in Thane. Titled the ‘Uttarsabha‘, Thackeray decided to rebut counter-allegations against him made by Maha-Vikas-Aghadi leaders after his Gudhi Padwa rally on April 2.

In his speech on April 12, Thackeray took many a dig at MVA leaders and reiterated his demand for a Uniform Civil Code and Population Control Bill, as a request to PM Modi.

Lashing out loud at the MVA-sympathetic Marathi Media

Raj Thackeray said that he is doing a second rally to counter the allegations levelled against him and to underline his ideas expressed in the earlier speech, precisely because he did not want to do a press conference. Thackeray alleged the sympathizers of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress in vernacular Marathi media of twisting his statements and missing the point that he often puts in his speeches. “They often expect you what to say and have a script of my speech ready in their minds,” Raj Thackeray pointed.

The MNS chief said, “After my rally on April 2, politically affiliated journalists threw their own agenda upon me. They alleged that I spoke from a script given by the BJP but it is often them who write scripts for other political leaders” He added that many journalists in Maharashtra today toe lines of a particular political party. “Firstly such journalists used caste politics, now their affiliated to political ideologies. Hence they descend upon anyone who criticises the current dispensation,”

“I was the first one who said Narendra Modi should become the PM”

“Some people expected me to talk about Narendra Modi as I did two years back, in my Gudhi Padwa speech. If the time comes, I’ll surely talk on him but let me expose all of you as well!” said Thackeray after MVA leaders alleged that MNS has changed its tune owing to the Mumbai Municipal elections. “The entire state knows how cunningly you formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP when a mandate was given to the BJP and Shiv Sena by the people,” said Thackeray asserting that this is not a BJP-script while the whole nation is aware of it.

“When I criticised Narendra Modi, I did that openly because I did not agree with some of his policy decisions. But I was the first person to congratulate him for the abrogation of article 370 in a tweet,” added Raj Thackeray. He reminded that he was the first one to express that a person like Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister even before many others.

The demand for UCC and Population Control Bill

The MNS chief who has recently tip-toed the arena of Hindutva after Shiv Sena’s ideological departure from the same stated that he has many expectations from Narendra Modi even today. “I openly demand a Uniform Civil Control and a bill to control the menace of unprecedented population growth. The nation will be forever indebted if Narendra Modi brings these two laws. Given the growth in population, this country would sink in a day,” highlighted Raj in a speech.

In a justification, he noted that the Population control Bill should be brought because we (Hindus) have two children whereas you (Muslims) have five. Implementing such laws is essential to the existence of this nation, Thackeray added.

“Pawar keeps meeting Modi even as raids continue on NCP leaders”

Raj Thackeray said, “Gone are the days when I used to criticize Modi, and if the time comes I will again. But today it is you guys who have disturbed the tones, so let me take a note of that,” while lashing out loud at the MVA leaders. He said that the comments given by ruling parties in his earlier speech are unfounded and undermined his stature in politics.

Earlier NCP bigwig from Nashik Chagan Bhujbal alleged Thackeray that he is towing the BJP line because he fears an ED notice. “Chagan Bhujbal should note that he was jailed not because he criticized Modi or the BJP but because the CA of his company was proven of corruption charges,” asserted Raj Thackeray after the leader commented on his recent pro-BJP stances. Chagan Bhujbal was made the cabinet minister for consumer affairs in Maharashtra right after his coming out from his two-year jail term in a money laundering case.

“I also want to ask Supriya Sule how can an Income tax raid can be conducted at Ajit Pawar’s residence but not hers?” Thackeray noted as ED raids descend upon MVA leaders one after the other, Sharad Pawar keeps meeting Modi in Delhi. “When Deshmukh was jailed, Pawar met Modi. When raids on Ajit Pawar’s residence were done, the duo again met. After the shenanigans of Nawab Malik, the pattern repeated. Now Pawar is said to have met Mr Modi after ED enquiries on Sanjay Raut, or rather he has only claimed such,” Thackeray added.

NCP leader and Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil had earlier questioned Thackeray about his appreciation of development in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath. To this, Thackeray replied in his speech, “I’ve always maintained that the development of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand should take place for the people residing in those areas should not have to migrate to Maharashtra for their needs. I’d requested Narendra Modi to focus on the development of these North-Indian states on a similar note.”

“If reports of development and good work happening in Uttar Pradesh have reached me, and if that is true, then I stand by my words,” added Raj Thackeray in a gathering that was received in large numbers. He attracted thunderous applause after mimicking Maharashtra deputy-CM Ajit Pawar, Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil and radical NCP leader Jitendra Awhad after comparing his looks with that of a snake. Maharashtra Navanirman Sena with its recalibrated stances of Hindutva and a re-designed saffron flag hopes to revive its political relevance in the forthcoming Municipal corporation elections which are supposed to happen this year in Maharashtra.