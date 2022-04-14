Thursday, April 14, 2022
Updated:

Ahead of Ranbir-Alia’s wedding video of Ranu Mondal dressed as a bride signing kacha badam goes viral

Ranu Mondal became internet sensation in 2019 when she shot to fame over video that went viral where she was singing popular Lata Mangeshkar song.

OpIndia Staff
Alia Bhatt
A video of Ranu Mondal dressed as bride is viral ahead of Alia-Ranbir wedding
108

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding which is scheduled for April 14, an undated video of ‘sensational internet celebrity’ Ranu Mondal started making rounds. In the viral video, Mondal is dressed as a Bengali bride and singing the Kacha Badam song.

Towards the end of the video, a man appears, but it is unclear who he is.

Renu Mondal became an internet sensation overnight in 2019 after a video of her singing the late Lata Mangeshkar song went viral. After that she was invited by singer-music director Himesh Reshamiya to Mumbai where he recorded a few videos with her. However, later on, on several occasions, she was trolled for her singing style and attitude towards ‘fans’ and media. She has also regularly insulted legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who was not quite a fan of Mondal who was pegged as ‘Lata Mangeshkar’ back then.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

