Saturday, April 30, 2022
HomeCricketIPLCaptain Dhoni is back: With Chennai Super Kings in a must-win situation, Jadeja hands...
CricketIPLSports
Updated:

Captain Dhoni is back: With Chennai Super Kings in a must-win situation, Jadeja hands CSK captaincy back to Dhoni

Jadeja has relinquished the captaincy and asked Dhoni to lead the team once again, an offer Dhoni has accepted.

OpIndia Staff
Dhoni jadeja
MS Dhoni is back as the captain of CSK (Image source: Omanorama)
25

Before the start of this season of the IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy over to Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, that didn’t work out well with Chennai winning just 2 off their first 8 games in the tournament to be in 9th place in the table, far away from the playoff spots.

CSK won the previous edition of the IPL under MS Dhoni’s captaincy but this season has gone terribly for them so far. Not just the team’s performance, but Jadeja’s individual performances also seemed to be suffering due to the pressure of captaincy. Jadeja even dropped some catches on the field, his strongest suit where he is considered the best in the world among active players by most observers.

Now with Chennai needing to win all their remaining games to make a claim for the playoff spots, Jadeja has relinquished the captaincy and asked Dhoni to lead the team once again, an offer Dhoni has accepted. This decision was announced by Chennai Super Kings through their Twitter account.

CSK further said that Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.

CSK have failed to make the playoffs only once, in 2020, except during the two years when they were suspended from the competition over the betting activities of their owners. However, this season, they are in real danger of missing out on the playoffs unless they win all their remaining games. Whether Dhoni can use his Midas touch to turn around the fortunes of the team, we will wait and see.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,682FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com