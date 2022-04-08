The Ghaziabad Police on Friday arrested Aadil and Shakib for threatening to incite riots in the Loni area, bordering the country’s capital Delhi. The video of the threats by two accused, residents of Toli mohalla police station went viral over social media. The Ghaziabad Police has registered the case against the accused under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

On April 7, a video went viral over social media where a group of people was heard saying that they would spread panic in Loni and areas around by firing bullets. They were also heard saying that they had support from some ‘esteemed’ person who could save them in case of arrest. “Hamara Badshah hamare saath hai (Our king is supporting us). We’ll fire so many bullets that government will have to impose a curfew in the area for more than a month”, the accused said using abusive language.

Reportedly, many children could be seen behind Aadil and Shakib raising their voices in support of the accused. The Ghaziabad Police arrested the two and put them in the lock-up where they confessed that they had shot the video and posted it on social media. “Adil and Shakib, residents of Toli Mohalla Police Station Loni have been arrested by the Police. Search is on for other accused”, the Gaziabad Police tweeted.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल एक वीडियो के सम्बन्ध में थाना लोनी पर मु0अ0स0 362/22 धारा 505 भादवि पंजीकृत करते हुए थाना लोनी पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग से सम्बन्धित दो अभियुक्तो 1 आदिल 2 शाकिब निवासीगण टोली मोहल्ला थाना लोनी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अन्य अभियुक्तो की तलाश जारी है। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/J9sWpwdD7R — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) April 7, 2022

The UP Police has been alert on acting against the disturbing viral videos in and around the state of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the UP Police registered a case and directed strict action against a man in Sitapur who threatened to rape women in public. NCW head Rekha Sharma had also written to DGP Uttar Pradesh to intervene and register an FIR against the accused.

“Taking cognizance of the viral video of district Sitapur, the case has been registered by Sitapur Police. Based on the evidence in the said charge, instructions have been given to take legal action as per rules”, the Sitapur Police tweeted.