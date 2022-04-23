Hindu girl abducted, forced to convert her religion to Islam in Fatehpur

Despite the existence of stringent laws, grooming jihad cases continue to emerge from various parts of the country. In one such recent case, two Muslim men allegedly abducted a Hindu girl in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh and tried to marry her after forcefully converting her to Islam.

According to reports, the Hindu girl was on her way to the main market when two Muslim men arrived on a bike and abducted her. She was taken to the nearby Mazar of Sayed Baba and was forced to convert her religion to Islam. One of the two men then made several attempts to do nikah with the girl but the girl kept on resisting.

The matter came to light when the father of the victim Sunil Kumar Tiwari was informed about his daughter’s abduction. Tiwari along with other family members inquired in the market about the victim girl and then followed the lead to the nearby Mazar of Sayed Baba. The Muslim men saw the family of the girl approaching them and fled away from the spot leaving the girl in a terrible state of mind.

Tiwari immediately reached the Fatehpur Police station to complain about the unidentified Muslim men. The Police however pressured Tiwari to forget the matter and later lodged a wrong report under irrelevant sections of the law, according to him. The father of the victim said to News18 that the Police were trying to save the accused and so they did not report the actual incident.

The Police reached Tiwari’s residence to record the statement. The VHP leaders also visited Tiwari when they came to know about the case. The VHP leaders reportedly argued with the Police for reporting the wrong case. Dr Vijay Shankar Mishra, dist president of VHP, alleged that the case was serious but the Police had taken it lightly. “The Fatehpur Police is not at all serious about the Love Jihad cases. The girl was abducted and forcefully converted. Yet the Police tried to save the accused. What makes them do that I don’t understand”, he was quoted.

Team Opindia contacted CO Fatehpur Dinesh Chandra Mishra and Addl. SP Rajesh Kumar to know the exact details of the case. But the calls remained unanswered.

It is important to note that this is not the first case of Love Jihad reported from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on April 6, 2022, the Gazipur Police arrested a Muslim man for abducting an 18-year-old Hindu girl and forcefully marrying her after converting her to Islam.

Also, on April 13, the Police arrested Shoaib, Suhail, Salman, Kallu, and Nurjahan for kidnapping a minor girl and forcing her to convert to her religion. According to the reports, Nurjahan played an important role in the case. She brainwashed the girl and helped the accused four to mishandle her.