In Uttar Pradesh, the third accused in the gang rape of a Dalit girl in Gonda district, Israel, along with his family members, surrendered before the police after the police threatened to demolish their house. Gonda Police SP Santosh Kumar informed about this on Sunday 3rd March 2022. On Saturday, police arrived at Israel’s house with a bulldozer. The police had also announced a reward of 25 thousand rupees for the accused Israel. At the time of making the arrest, the family members of the accused also had placards in their hands, which said, “Sir, I am surrendering. Don’t shoot me.”

Giving details of the surrender, Superintendent of Police Gonda said, “A miscreant with a reward of 25,000 rupees wanted in a rape incident has surrendered today in Thana Kotwali Nagar. The name of the accused is Israel. His father’s name is Yusuf. Two other accomplices with a reward of Rs 25,000 have also already been arrested after being shot in a police encounter in the incident.”

Giving details of the previous developments related to the case, SP Gonda IPS Santosh Kumar said, “Four days ago, the woman from the Dalit community had come with her daughter to the public hearing. She said that there was an incident of gang rape of her girl. Police took it seriously. The lawsuit was filed under relevant acts including the SC/ST Act. Police teams were formed to nab the accused. One of the accused in the incident, Raja, was caught after being shot in a police encounter. The accused named Rizwan was also arrested late last night after being shot in a police encounter.”

SP Santosh Kumar further said, “Today, the third accused, Israel, surrendered. Our police team had reached the house of the remaining accused with a bulldozer yesterday. There were warnings of action against the helpers and asylum givers of these accused. After that today he (Israel) has surrendered with the entire family. The police team is also constantly looking for another wanted culprit in this case. Our team is committed to bringing these four accused to justice. Our effort will be to get the maximum punishment for these accused in a short time from the fast-track court.”

This is not the first time that miscreants in Uttar Pradesh surrendered fearing the well-known bulldozing action of the Yogi Adityanath government. The fear of ‘Yogi’s Bulldozer’ had forced a rape accused to surrender in district Pratapgarh of Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been re-elected into power, and the improved law & order situation in the state played a vital role in the win. Famous by the name ‘Bulldozer wale baba’, CM Yogi Adityanath made it to headlines on several occasions after the UP administration razed down illegal constructions and buildings linked to criminals.