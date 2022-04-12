Samajwadi Party fails to win even a single seat in MLC elections

The Samajwadi Party (SP) failed to win even a single seat out of the 36 in the Uttar Pradesh MLC elections that went to poll on Tuesday, giving a huge victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which bagged 33 out of the 36 seats. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this victory has once again established that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the BJP’s victory in these polls has once again made it clear that under the leadership of PM Modi, the people of the state are with nationalism, growth, and good governance.

आज उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थानीय प्राधिकारी विधान परिषद चुनावों में भाजपा की प्रचण्ड विजय ने पुनः स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के कुशल मार्गदर्शन एवं नेतृत्व में प्रदेश की जनता राष्ट्रवाद, विकास एवं सुशासन के साथ है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 12, 2022

According to the reports, out of 36, BJP had already bagged 9 seats unopposed, while voting for the remaining 27 seats was held on April 9. The nine seats were Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. While Congress and BSP did not field any of its candidate for the elections, the poll this year was a straight fight between the BJP and SP.

Samajwadi Party prominently lost the seats of Ballia, Rae Bareli, Faizabad-Ambedkarnagar, Sitapur, Barabanki, Deoria-Kushinagar etc. SP’s Arvind Giri lost the Ballia seat by 1981 votes to BJP’s Ravishankar Singh Pappu and SP candidate Shankar Yadav Singh lost Rae Bareli seat to Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP.

In Ayodhya, BJP’s Hari Om Pandey defeated Heeralal Yadav of the SP by 1,680 votes and Pawan Kumar Singh of BJP won over Arunesh Yadav of the SP by 3,692 votes in Sitapur. The most humiliating defeat faced by the Samajwadi party in the election was Kafeel Khan‘s defeat from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat at the hands of Ratanpal Singh of the BJP. Khan had earlier shown mistrust in the election system and had guarded the ballot box for 72 hours from April 9 to April 12.

However, BJP lost it’s Varanasi seat to local strongman Brijesh Singh’s wife and Independent candidate Annapurna Singh. According to the Election Commission of India the polling percentage recorded in the state was at 98.11. While Rae Bareli registered the highest voter turnout at 99.35 percent, Gorakhpur recorded the lowest at 96.50 percent.

MLC polls, Gorakhpur | Independent candidate Annapurna Singh wins in Varanasi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2022

Following a resounding victory in the UP Assembly elections, BJP has recorded history by attaining a majority in the Legislative Council for the first time in nearly 40 years. Addressing BJP workers a week ago, CM Yogi Adityanath had said it was important for the party to win the 36 seats to advance his government’s growth agenda without any hurdle. “Of these 36 seats, the BJP has won nine unopposed. If the party wins all the 36 seats, you can assume that it will have a two-third majority in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and have no problem in taking forward the development schemes expeditiously.”

This is the first time in decades that BJP will enjoy a clear majority in both houses of Uttar Pradesh.