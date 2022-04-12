In a humiliating loss to the Samajwadi Party in the biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council or upper house, SP’s candidate from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat Kafeel Khan suffered defeat at the hands of Ratanpal Singh of the BJP on Tuesday.

Congratulating Ratanpal Singh on his win, Khan accused Singh of offering money to him to withdraw from the elections. He also claimed that whatever votes have been attained by the SP are genuine votes and not purchased ones. "I have attained 1031 votes and these are despite BJP's dominance, UP Police's dominance in the state. I thank all these 1031 voters for trusting me", he said.

On March 16 Samajwadi Party had named the controversial doctor Kafeel Khan as the party’s candidate for the Deoria-Kushinagar legislative council seat. Earlier, he had shown mistrust in the election system and had declared that he would guard the ballot box for 72 hours i.e from April 9 to April 12. He complained that the BJP workers had allegedly threatened the SP workers outside the booth and didn’t allow their agent to enter the booth. He also alleged that the BJP workers were distributing cash to purchase the votes from the voters.

“Voting is on 12 – 72 hours. This is the guarding of the ballot box – no trust on them”, Khan had tweeted on April 9. Khan in yet another video on April 10 stated that he and his associates were continuously keeping a watch on the ballot box. “We will definitely win. Today was Ram Navmi and Iftar and we are still here guarding the ballot box. We will continue for more 48 hours”, he tweeted expressing confidence on April 10.

According to the reports, out of a total of 5513 voters, 1031 people voted for Kafeel Khan, heading a big win for the BJP which is leading in more than 30 seats. While the MLC election results decided the fate of 95 candidates, more than 33 seats have been secured by the BJP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the victory has once again established that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Taking to Twitter, he said the BJP’s victory in the polls has once again made it clear that under the leadership of the PM Modi, the people of the state are with nationalism, growth, and good governance.

Dr. Khan is presently suspended from his job over medical negligence charges leveled against him in 2017 after 72 infants had died in BRD medical college in Gorakhpur due to a lack of oxygen supply. In January 2020, he was arrested for his speech at Aligarh Muslim University on December 10, 2019, during anti-CAA protests.

Khan had also made some inflammatory remarks in his speech delivered during the anti-CAA protests at Aligarh Muslim University. He had reportedly remarked against Home Minister Amit Shah that he was a murderer whose clothes are foul with blood.