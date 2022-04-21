Thursday, April 21, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government forms Priest Welfare Board as promised before the elections
Government and Policy
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government forms Priest Welfare Board as promised before the elections

Formation of Priest Welfare board was also announced by the BJP in its election manifesto before UP Polls

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is going to take a big step in the interest of elderly saints, sages, and priests. In line with the BJP’s promise of Lok Kalyan Sankalp, that is, the election manifesto of the party, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a Priest Welfare Board in the state. Similarly, ‘Eco and Rural Tourism’ and ‘Tourism and Culture Councils’ will also be set up in all the 75 districts.

Respecting the faith of the people in the state, Yogi Adityanath’s government took this decision. A board will be formed for the welfare of elderly saints, sages, and priests of temples. The Board will look after their welfare works.

It may be noted that ahead of the assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath had promised to form the Purohit Welfare Board, if BJP is re-elected to power. In an election rally, he had said, “We have decided to constitute a ‘Purohit Kalyan Board’. All Sanskrit students will get a special scholarship.”

CM Yogi Adityanath directed that within the next 100 days, with a view to facilitating the devotees and tourists, an online integrated temple information system should be developed which contains details of temples, history, and route map. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the presentation of the action plan for charitable affairs, tourism, culture, and language departments before the council of ministers and gave directions.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a cultural renaissance is taking place in India in the 21st century. It is our endeavor to establish the State as a cultural destination by preserving, promoting, and popularising the unique cultural identity of the State.

He further said, “In line with the aspirations of the people, significant efforts are being taken which include the construction of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Braj Rangotsav, Dev-Deepawali of Kashi, Vindhya Dham Corridor, Naimish Tirtha, Shuk Tirtha Revival, Statue of Maa Annapurna being restored after 100 years, Soron-Sukarkshetra Development, etc. It is going to become the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh of new India. With the efforts of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a confluence of nature, culture, and adventure.”

He added, “Development of 12 circuits identified in the State will be completed with commitment. Ramayana Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Krishna/Braj Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Sufi Circuit, Craft Circuit, Freedom Struggle Circuit, Jain Circuit, and Wildlife and Eco-Tourism Circuit will give a new identity to tourism in Uttar Pradesh.”

