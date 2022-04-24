Sunday, April 24, 2022
Viral video shows ‘kattar’ Muslim Shiv Sena leader saying he will stop Hanuman Chalisa recital outside Matoshree

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Amravati MP Navneet Kaur were arrested on Saturday after they said they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.

OpIndia Staff
Kattar Muslim Shiv Sainik
Hardcore Muslim Shiv Sainiks gathered outside Matoshree to stop Hanuman Chalisa recital (Image: SS from viral video)
On April 23, a video went viral on social media where a bearded and skullcap clad Muslim Shiv Sena leader was saying he would stop the Hanuman Chalisa recital outside Matoshree. In the 35-second video, he said, “We are gathered here because of the threat issued by the wife of Ravi Rana that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree with 500 people. Nothing is going to happen even if 5,000 people come here because the hardcore Shiv Sainiks, who are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray, are gathered here. Even if 5,000 people came Allahmudilla, nothing would happen.”

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana were arrested

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and MP Navneet Kaur were arrested earlier on Saturday. The couple had announced they would chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside the Chief Minister’s private residence ‘Matoshree’. After their announcement, the additional police force was deployed outside Matoshree. Shiv Sainiks protested outside the couple’s home. Later the Police arrested them though the MLA had backed off from the announcement.

They were booked by the Police under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of Police) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

When BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was coming out of Khar Police station where he went to meet the couple, Shiv Sainiks allegedly attacked and injured him.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

