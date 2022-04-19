Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Yogi Adityanath Govt rehabilitates 63 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan in 1970, allots them residential and agricultural plots

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said 63 Hindu families displaced from East Pakistan in 1970 would be getting Rs 1.2 lakhs each under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna for building their houses and a plot of arable land for practising agriculture.

Yogi Adityanath Govt rehabilitates 63 Hindu families displaced in 1970
Image Source- Twitter
On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath allotted residential and agricultural plots and houses to 63 Hindu families who had migrated to Kanpur after being displaced from East Pakistan in the year 1970. The government also stated that under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, Rs 1.20 lakh will be given to each for the construction of the house.

“I welcome all the brothers and sisters from the 63 families. In Kanpur’s Rasulabad, the arrangement has been made to provide two acres to each family for agriculture and 200 square yards for housing to each family in a total of 130 hectares of land,” said Yogi Adityanath while giving away the residential and agricultural plots to 63 Hindu families.

He said that rehabilitating 63 Hindu families was of significance as people back in 1970 had fled East Pakistan, their native due to religious persecution. He added that along with Rs. 1.20 lakh under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, the facility of land development and irrigation will also be provided through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005. “India is working to rehabilitate them. It shows India’s humanity. This will benefit a population of 400 people”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh CM also slammed the previous governments for ignoring the development of 63 Hindu families. “When our government was formed in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, 1,08,000 families were benefited under Mukhimanti Awas Yojana. Mushar community along with five other communities including the Vantangia caste were given benefits. The insensitive previous governments did nothing for them.”

In November 2021, the Yogi Adityanath government announced that it would rehabilitate all the 63 Bengali Hindu families who had arrived in India after being persecuted in Bangladesh. The state cabinet then had also decided to provide monetary help to the families.

Earlier on January 6, the Uttar Pradesh CM had reiterated his promise and had said that 63 Bengali Hindu families would be provided with lands freed from land grabbers. “Hindu refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh will be given housing plots in the land we seized from mafias. The land freed from encroachers was brought under a land bank and the land would also be used to set up schools, industries, and other businesses”, he had said.

According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has pledged to build model villages for the migrants in a planned way. It plans built schools for children, hospitals and animal husbandry work for men.

