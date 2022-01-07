Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday affirmed that the state had accommodated the Hindus who came from Pakistan and Bangladesh in the land that the government had freed from encroachers.

“Hindus, who were living in Meerut for decades after facing expulsion from Pakistan and Bangladesh, could not afford to build their own houses or buy lands. We have given 63 such Bengali Hindu families two acres of land and plots for housing in Kanpur Dehat. These lands were freed from land grabbers”, he said on January 6.

The UP CM was speaking at an event in Lucknow for the distribution of appointment letters to candidates selected for various posts in government services. 57 Naib Tehsildars, 141 lecturers for government colleges and 69 assistant lecturers were given appointment letters on this occasion.

According to Yogi Adityanath, all the 63 Bengali Hindu families who had arrived in India after being persecuted in Bangladesh, living in the Kanpur Dehat area for decades, were also given Rs 1.20 lakh under the ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana’. “The land freed from encroachers was brought under a land bank and the land would also be used to set up schools, industries and other businesses. Many facilities of the Defence Industrial Corridor have also been built on these recovered lands,” he added.

This is after the Yogi Adityanath government had announced in November 2021 that it would rehabilitate 63 Hindu Bengali families who migrated to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh after being displaced from East Pakistan in the year 1970. The state cabinet then had also decided to provide monetary help to the families.

The state government had made 121.41 hectares of land available under the Rehabilitation Department in village Bhainsaya, Tehsil Rasulabad, and District Kanpur Dehat. It is worth noting that the state government currently has 64,366 hectares of the recovered land and it is being allotted for the poor to build houses and to build infrastructure facilities and industries.

Yogi Adityanath also noted that his government had introduced transparency in all government exams and was marking a fundamental positive change in the recruitment process from the previous regime.

The Chief Minister meanwhile claimed that the state government had so far appointed more than 1,75,000 teachers in primary, secondary and higher education departments. “Never before were so many teachers recruited. The recruitment process was completely transparent,” he said.