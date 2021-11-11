The Yogi Adityanath government announced on Wednesday that it will rehabilitate 63 Hindu Bengali families who migrated to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh after being displaced from East Pakistan in the year 1970.

Each family, according to the state government’s decision taken during a cabinet meeting held on November 9, Wednesday, will be given two acres of land for farming and 200 square meters of land to build houses. The state government has made 121.41 hectares of land available in the name of the Rehabilitation Department in village Bhainsaya, Tehsil Rasulabad, and District Kanpur Dehat.

These Bengali families will also be provided Rs 1.20 lakh each, to build their houses under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Awas Yojana scheme (rural). Besides, land improvement and irrigation facilities will be implemented as per requirement under the MNREGA scheme.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue, would visit the area soon to inspect it and gather information on the rehabilitation process.

It may be noted that last year, Uttar Pradesh had become the first state to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It had identified about 40,000 non-Muslim immigrants residing in the 19 districts of the state.

Yogi Adityanath approves implementation of the ‘Mathrubhumi Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet here on Wednesday also approved the plan to implement the ‘Mathrubhumi Yojana,’ which will allow people or private institutions to contribute to the development of any village in the state.

A press release issued post the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if any individual or private institution wants to help with development projects or in enhancing infrastructure facilities in any Gram Panchayat and is prepared to cover 60% of the cost, the state government will cover the remaining 40% under its scheme.

Uttar Pradesh govt to provide free ration

Another significant move was the cabinet’s approval of a proposal to provide free iodized salt, whole gram pulses, edible oil (such as mustard oil/refined oil), and food grains to Antyodaya and qualifying household cardholders in the state.

Antyodaya and eligible household cardholders will receive Iodized salt (one kg per card); dal or whole gram (one kg per card); edible oils such as mustard oil and refined oil (one litre per card); and free distribution of food grains from December 2021 to March 2022 through the Public Distribution System.

Married daughters eligible for Govt jobs under deceased dependent quota in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Taking another important decision in the interest of women, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the married daughter will now be entitled to government jobs under the deceased dependent quota in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, married daughters are not eligible for government jobs on compassionate grounds if the father or mother die while in service.

Major decision taken in favour of lawyers in UP

Besides, the proposal to offer a lump sum of Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to roughly 5,848 advocates who have been enrolled with the UP Advocates Welfare Fund Trustee Committee for 30 years was also accepted by the state government.