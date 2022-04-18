Yunus Imam alias Sonu Chikna, whose video went viral earlier on Monday for firing bullets on the Hanuman Jayanti procession has been arrested by Delhi Police. Special commissioner of Delhi Police Dependra Pathak has confirmed the arrest of Yunus.

Just in: Delhi Police arrests Yunus Sonu caught on cam firing at cops. He was wearing blue kurta.



Special commissioner Dependra Pathak confirmed his arrest. pic.twitter.com/GAZojwKpTR — Raj Shekhar Jha (@tweetsbyrsj) April 18, 2022

While this gun-toting criminal was famous by the name of Sonu Chikna, his actual name turned out to be Yunus Imam.

Pyaar sey log use Sonu kehte hain. #jahagirpuri — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 18, 2022

Earlier, a video of Yunus Imam alias Sonu Chikna had gone viral where he can be seen shooting his gun in the middle of the stone-pelting. The Mother of Sonu Chikna had admitted her son had fired gunshots during the Jahangirpuri violence. In a report by Aaj Tak, the mother of the firing accused said her sons had picked up the gun to ‘support his community’ during the violence.

She said, “My son has a chicken shop. He was about to open Roza when tension between Hindus and Muslims erupted, and he went out. He does not own a gun. He snatched the gun from someone and fired shots as he was angry. No one was injured. They were threatening us. My son just wanted to scare them off. Someone with a personal grudge shot the video and made it viral.”

This is the latest arrest following the stone-pelting and subsequent violence against the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi where Islamists attacked the procession with stones and swords and guns. The violence left several people injured, including some Delhi police personnel who were trying to guard the procession.

Initially, police had arrested 14 people for the violence, including Aslam who shot a Delhi Police Constable, and Ansar, the alleged leader of the area. Subsequently, police have also arrested the family that organized the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra.