On Tuesday, 60 constables of an entire company of a Delhi Armed Police battalion were suspended for not performing duty in areas they were deployed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The constables were assigned the duty to be present in a few sensitive locations in old Delhi to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

This is after the Police ahead of Eid had received information that some anti-social elements were active in the areas and were planning to disrupt peace and harmony across Delhi. To prevent their nefarious plans, the DAP (Delhi Armed Police) battalion deployed several companies at various locations.

In a major action for dereliction of duty, personnel of an entire company of a Delhi Armed Police battalion were placed under suspension for not being found at the locations they were deployed in old #Delhi to prevent any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.#EidUlFitr @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/RNNbfKKiMS — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2022

According to the reports, the DCP, North issued the suspension order on May 3 as it found that the staff deployed from the 3rd Batallion of the Delhi Armed Police were not on the duty point. “At 9.15 pm the company left without any information. They were not on duty point. The staff deployed from 3rd Batallion, have been marked as absent and placed under suspension,” the order read.

The constables were called from the Vikas Puri area to be present at the sensitive zones in old Delhi. They were ordered to monitor the law and order situation in the Sadar Bazar and nearby area of Red Fort and prevent any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The city of Delhi traditionally witnessed the celebration of Eid as a large number of people participated in the community prayers organised at major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City. Festivities continued through the day after the early morning Eid namaz with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts.