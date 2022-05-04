Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeNews Reports60 constables of Delhi Police armed battalion suspended for failing to perform duty in...
News Reports
Updated:

60 constables of Delhi Police armed battalion suspended for failing to perform duty in sensitive areas on Eid-ul-Fitr

According to the reports, the DCP, North issued the suspension order on May 3 as it found that the staff deployed from the 3rd Batallion of the Delhi Armed Police were not on the duty point.

OpIndia Staff
60 constables of Delhi Police battalion suspended for failing to perform duty on Eid-ul-Fitr
Image for representational purpose (Source- The Economic Times)
122

On Tuesday, 60 constables of an entire company of a Delhi Armed Police battalion were suspended for not performing duty in areas they were deployed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The constables were assigned the duty to be present in a few sensitive locations in old Delhi to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

This is after the Police ahead of Eid had received information that some anti-social elements were active in the areas and were planning to disrupt peace and harmony across Delhi. To prevent their nefarious plans, the DAP (Delhi Armed Police) battalion deployed several companies at various locations.

According to the reports, the DCP, North issued the suspension order on May 3 as it found that the staff deployed from the 3rd Batallion of the Delhi Armed Police were not on the duty point. “At 9.15 pm the company left without any information. They were not on duty point. The staff deployed from 3rd Batallion, have been marked as absent and placed under suspension,” the order read.

The constables were called from the Vikas Puri area to be present at the sensitive zones in old Delhi. They were ordered to monitor the law and order situation in the Sadar Bazar and nearby area of Red Fort and prevent any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The city of Delhi traditionally witnessed the celebration of Eid as a large number of people participated in the community prayers organised at major mosques, including the Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in the Walled City. Festivities continued through the day after the early morning Eid namaz with families thronging marketplaces and partaking in iftars and community feasts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi Police news, Delhi Armed battalion, Eid Ul Fitr
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,669FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com