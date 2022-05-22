AAP MLA ‘bc’ Amanatullah Khan sends defamation notice to Delhi Police

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan who was declared a ‘bad character’ (BC) by Delhi police has now filed a defamation case against the Delhi police. He shared this information from his Twitter handle. In his tweet, he said, “The police should tell me what lands have I occupied or where have I done illegal construction? Where did I incite riots? Which gang am I part of? Today, I have sent a notice of defamation to Delhi Police, they should either apologize or pay damages.”

पुलिस मुझे बताए की आखिर



– कौन सी जमीनों पर मैंने कब्ज़ा किया या कहाँ पर Illegal Construction किया है?

– मैंने कहाँ दंगे भड़काए?

– वो कौन सा गैंग है जिसका मैं हिस्सा हूँ?



आज मैनें @DelhiPolice को मानहानी का नोटिस भेजा है, दिल्ली पुलिस या तो माफी मांगें या हर्जाना भरे। pic.twitter.com/5ryrwI4TRc — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) May 22, 2022

He said in another tweet, “The Delhi Police is constantly targeting me. This time, the Delhi Police has also attacked my family as well as the right to dignity and the right to live with dignity. Delhi police are weaving fabricated stories without any evidence”

In his 15-page long notice, Amanatullah Khan’s lawyer said, “To the utmost shock and disbelief of our client, it came to his knowledge that a Delhi Spokesperson having a massive following on Twitter of a political party controlling the dispensation at the Centre, at 14:08 hours from his official Twitter handle, tweeted that: ‘Amanullah Khan declared BC by Delhi Police’ and also shared the photographic image of the dossier containing the mug-shots of our client, which also had the signatures of the SHO, P.S. Jamia Nagar.”

The notice further said, “It is reiterated for the sake of pertinence that the purported dossier of our client is a ‘confidential document’ and not a ‘Public Document’ per se, is not accessible to the public, and as such is prohibited to be shared with any member of the public as envisaged in regulation 23 of the Punjab Police Rules, 1934. The sharing of our client’s purported dossier and proposal in question is a confidential document by the Spokesperson of the political party controlling the dispensation at the Centre raises serious questions on the propriety and functioning of the Delhi Police in as much as our client’s purported dossier has not been leaked by a private individual but strangely by none other than the Delhi Police who is entrusted with a statutory duty to preserve its confidentiality.”

The notice said that the steps taken by police have thus violated Amanatullah Khan’s fundamental right to privacy and right to live. The notice sent by Amanatullah Khan further said, “When reputation is hurt, a man is half-dead. It is an honour which deserves to be equally preserved by the downtrodden and the privileged. The aroma of reputation is excellence which cannot be allowed to have sullied with the passage of time. It is dear to live and on some occasions, it is dearer than life. And that is why it has become an inseparable facet of Article 21 of the Constitution. No one would like his reputation dented, and it is perceived as an honour rather than popularity.”

Threatening the Delhi police of a probable mental condition one may develop due to so-called harassment, Amanatullah Khan said in his notice, “The disconcerting facts are discernable in the present case, it is manifestly apparent that our client has been deeply humiliated with indelible scars on his mind. Such treatment is basically inhuman and causes mental trauma. The psychological torture of one human by another can have emotionally damaging effects comparable to, and possibly worse than, those seen with combat and other types of trauma. Any psychological torture inflicts immense mental pain. Mental suffering at any age in life can carry the brunt and may have a nightmarish effect on the victim.”

The notice concluded with a demand for an unconditional apology by the Delhi police for what the notice calls a brazen infraction of the fundamental rights of Amanatullah Khan including the right to privacy, reputation, and life with dignity – all of which according to the notice are included in the right to life. He also demanded immediate remedial measures for revocation of the dossier and history sheet and strike off the entries there. In case the Delhi police do not do this, Amanatullah Khan has asked for a compensation of rupees 10 crores.

Amanatullah Khan was earlier declared a Bad Character by the Delhi Police, a day after he was arrested for clashes that erupted in Madanpur Khadar, Delhi, during the anti-encroachment drive.