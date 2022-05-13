Controversial AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has officially been declared as BC or Bad Character by the Delhi Police, a day after he was arrested for clashes that erupted in Madanpur Khadar, Delhi, during the anti-encroachment drive.

According to Delhi Police, Khan was declared a “history-sheeter” and “bad character” on March 30 and has more than 18 FIRs registered against him. Police claim that Khan is declared a ‘history-sheeter’ and a ‘Bad Character’ because he is a habitual offender and has serious cases such as land-grabbing and assault lodged against him.

On March 28, a proposal was issued by SHO Jamia Nagar to make Amanatullah Khan a bad character of Bunch-A, which was approved by the DCP.

On Thursday this week, Khan was arrested for protesting against the anti-encroachment drive conducted by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). A case has been registered against the AAP MLA under sections of rioting and obstructing the government work and has been sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

Earlier yesterday, a fierce ruckus ensued after locals attacked the anti-encroachment team of MCD that had reached Madanpur Khadar to remove illegal encroachments. Violence broke out as protesters pelted stones at the anti-encroachment team that had come to vacate illegal establishments. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowd. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was also present at the occasion and was accused of instigating the crowd against the anti-encroachment team. A case was registered against him, along with 6 others, for rioting and obstructing the government work.

Khan’s wife, who is handling his Twitter account, shared a video of the AAP MLA following his arrest. “The lathi-charge by the police on the people opposing the BJP’s “bulldozer system” is unconstitutional. We are against the anti-people policies of the BJP, I will always raise my voice for the rights of the people, no matter how many times I have to go to jail for this.”

Past antecedents of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Pertinently, Khan has a chequered history of indiscreet utterances and criminal behaviour. In April 2021, Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the chief abbot of Dasna Temple over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan is also the chief of Delhi’s Sunni Waqf Board.

In a video posted by the Okhla MLA, he warned, “We are here with several Imams (Islamic clerics) from various parts of Delhi. We have decided to issue sermons during Jummah (Friday prayers) on April 9. Imams from across Delhi and other parts of India will give directions against the blasphemous comments made by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. They will demand his immediate arrest. As long as he is not behind bars, our agitation will continue.”

In 2020, Khan was in news for allegedly facilitating the settlement of Rohingya Muslims in Delhi’s Madnapur Khadar. Over 300 Rohingya Muslims were illegally settled in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi and are expanding their base, a report by Dainik Bhaskar said. The report also added that they were living illegally right across the cremation ground in Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital. Moreover, they were settled on the land of the irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government which is about 5.2 acres of land.

As per the report, they received all government benefits as well. Amid the lockdown, the Delhi Government and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan have been providing a huge amount of rations to them. Madanpur Khadar falls under the Okhla constituency in New Delhi. As per the report, the illegal settlement of Rohingya Muslims had also stolen electricity through illegal means and also have boring water.