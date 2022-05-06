Earlier today, a team of Punjab Police arrested and took away BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from his home in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Bagga’s allegedly illegal arrest has sparked a major debate and outrage all over social media and the BJPpolitical sphere.

BJP leaders and supporters have stated that the blatant misuse of power displayed by Kejriwal by using Punjab Police to threaten and arrest a political opponent will be protested. Displaying that Bagga’s arrest was politically motivated, AAP spokesperson from Delhi Ghanendra Bharadwaj told BJP leader Kapil Mishra that ‘he will be next’.

Ghanendra Bharadwaj on Twitter

BJP leader Kapil Mishra had stated in a tweet, “Punjab Police had sent 50 officials to arrest and drag BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from his home. Bagga is an honest Sikh whom you cannot intimidate by such activities. Why are they so afraid of a an honest Sikh man?”

Responding to Kapil Mishra, Ghanendra Bharadwaj tweeted, “Mr Mishra, u spew venom frequently. Rectify yourself or you will be the next”.

AAP की पुलिस, जेल, तानाशाही हमें ना चुप करा सकती, ना डरा सकती



सुबह से AAP के कार्यकर्ताओं की ऐसी धमकियां साफ करती है कि पंजाब पुलिस का इस्तेमाल अब केजरीवाल के विरोधियों को चुप कराने में किया जाएगा https://t.co/qRowfmZD78 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 6, 2022

Kapil Mishra has responded to Bharadwaj’s intimidating tweet by saying, “AAP’s dictatorship, police and jail cannot silence us. The only thing that Bharadwaj’s tweet proves is that the Punjab Police is now a mere tool for AAP to silence the political opponents of Arvind Kejriwal.”