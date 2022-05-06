Friday, May 6, 2022
After arresting Tajinder Bagga, AAP spokesperson threatens BJP leader Kapil Mishra saying ‘you are next’

Responding to Kapil Mishra, Ghanendra Bharadwaj tweeted, "Mr Mishra, u spew venom frequently. Rectify yourself or you will be the next".

OpIndia Staff
AAP leader threatens BJP's Kapil Mishra after Bagga's arrest
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Kapil Mishra (image: Navodaya Times)
35

Earlier today, a team of Punjab Police arrested and took away BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from his home in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Bagga’s allegedly illegal arrest has sparked a major debate and outrage all over social media and the BJPpolitical sphere.

BJP leaders and supporters have stated that the blatant misuse of power displayed by Kejriwal by using Punjab Police to threaten and arrest a political opponent will be protested. Displaying that Bagga’s arrest was politically motivated, AAP spokesperson from Delhi Ghanendra Bharadwaj told BJP leader Kapil Mishra that ‘he will be next’.

Ghanendra Bharadwaj on Twitter

BJP leader Kapil Mishra had stated in a tweet, “Punjab Police had sent 50 officials to arrest and drag BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from his home. Bagga is an honest Sikh whom you cannot intimidate by such activities. Why are they so afraid of a an honest Sikh man?”

Responding to Kapil Mishra, Ghanendra Bharadwaj tweeted, “Mr Mishra, u spew venom frequently. Rectify yourself or you will be the next”.

Kapil Mishra has responded to Bharadwaj’s intimidating tweet by saying, “AAP’s dictatorship, police and jail cannot silence us. The only thing that Bharadwaj’s tweet proves is that the Punjab Police is now a mere tool for AAP to silence the political opponents of Arvind Kejriwal.”

