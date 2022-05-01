India just had one of the hottest Aprils on record and the prediction for May suggests there will not be any let-up in the heatwave in the country. With the temperature rising across the country, electricity supply from coal-powered plants has reportedly been affected in several parts of the country.

During this prevailing heatwave, many cities across the country are experiencing hours-long power outages. Several politicians have started blaming the Centre for the alleged coal shortage in the country which is resulting in these power cuts. Amidst these coal shortage rumors, government-backed coal mining company Coal India Limited has reported a 27.2% increase in coal production and a 5.8% increase in coal dispatch in April 2022 compared to the same month last year.

In its statement, the Ministry of Coal said, “Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) hiked by 27.2% in April 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021 & coal dispatch hiked by 5.8%. Coal stock at CIL is 56.7 MT & at SCCL is 4.3 MT… Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available.”

The Ministry stated that adequate coal is available, despite states citing a supply crisis. Peak electricity consumption in April 2022 is around 207.11 GW, up from 182 GW in April 2021 and 133 GW in April 2020, according to sources citing official statistics. India’s electricity consumption has also reached a four-year high, according to a separate statement from the power ministry.

The Ministry of Power stated in a tweet on Friday that the highest supply in a day reached an all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday, April 29.

The Ministry further said, “The coal stock at Good Shed sidings, washery sidings & port is about 4.7 MT & is ready to be moved to power plants immediately. Apart from this, around 2 MT coal stock is also available at the CIL sidings.”

“Indian Railways is fully geared to move this stock to power gencos (generation companies) across the country. CIL offered 5.75 MT of coal to State/Central gencos & 5.3 MT of this coal was agreed to be booked by the gencos. This will help in coal stock buildup at TPPs,” it added.

Railway board chairman VK Tripathi said that Demand & consumption of coal has gone up significantly in comparison to last year and Indian Railways is operating extra coal rakes on top priority.

In addition, according to a report published on April 1, Coal India Limited recorded a record coal output in FY2021-2022 of 622.6 million tonnes, indicating a 4.4% increase year on year.

Coal output was 595.2 million tonnes (MT) in 2020-21. Coal shipments to power generation companies reached a new high of 540.4 MT in FY22, up 21.4 percent from 445 MT in FY21.