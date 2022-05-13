Kalicharan Maharaj, who was in Thane on 13th May 2022 to watch Late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe’s biopic ‘Dharmveer’, said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj dreamt of a grand Hindavi Swarajya and Marathi kingdom was not on his agenda. While talking to TV9 Marathi, Kalicharan Maharaj expressed his views on various issues including Anand Dighe, Raj Thackeray’s recent stand on Hindutva, and Akbarudding Owaisi’s recent visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb.

About Anand Dighe, Kalicharan Maharaj said, “Dharmveer Anand Dighe was a Rajarshi. Raja means one who is in politics and Rushi means one who stands for Dharma. Anand Dighe was a combination of both and hence he was a Rajarshi. What he had done for dharma is ideal for others. I hope that people will follow in his footsteps to make a Hindu Dharma Samrajya in Bharat. I came here and watched the cinema for the only reason that I am also doing the same.” It is notable that the Marathi feature film ‘Dharmveer’ is based on the life of Late Anand Dighe who was a Shiv Sena leader from Thane in Maharashtra. The film is written and directed by Pravin Tarde and well-known Marathi actor Prasad Oak has played the role of Anand Dighe in this film.

On being asked about who is a real Hindu, Kalicharan Maharaj said, “हिंसयति दुष्ट दुर्गुणानां सः हिंदुः which means – one who kills his own bad qualities and finishes off bad tendencies in the society, he is a Hindu. Every Hindu deity is having a weapon for the same reason. Our idols fought wars and battles to protect this nation and Dharma. Committing violence to protect the nation and the Dharma is the way shown to us by our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, Lord Shri Rama, Lord Shri Krishna, Kali, Durga, Chandi, Chamunda and Lord Shiva. Every one of them has shown us the path to use weapons to protect the nation and the Dharma. Therefore, as told in Bhagvadgeeta, we must follow the way of fighting evil just like these great people did. We must learn to be violent in the way our army and police force is. There is no alternative to this.”

He further said, “शस्त्रेण रक्षिते राष्ट्रे शास्त्रचर्चा प्रवर्तते which means ‘knowledgeable talks can take place only in a nation that is protected by the weapons’. The only reason Muslims broke and burnt our universities like Nalanda and Takshashila is that only knowledge part was left there at that time and the people have forgotten the weapons. Had there been a better resistance, we could have saved the knowledge, and today Bharat would be the Vishwa Guru and Bharat would have reestablished the Chakravarti Samrajya on this globe by now.”

On Raj Thackeray‘s recent stand on Hindutva as against his previous politics around the Marathi issue, Kalicharan Maharaj said, “Differences on the basis of languages have caused great pain to the Hindu hearts in the past. When we talk of Marathi only, at that time we hurt the sentiments of Gujaratis, Marwaris, Bengalis, Akhomiyas, Hindis, Udiyas, Tamils, Telugus, Kannadigas, and Malayalis. All of them are Hindus only. So we must take on the agenda of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Marathi Kingdom was not on his agenda. He dreamt of a grand Hindavi Swarajya. When we will take the idea of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the idea of making Hindavi Swarajya, at that time, all of us will automatically forget the differences based on languages, regions, varnas, and castes. All we will remember at that time will be Dharma which is Hindutva. It is only after this, that we will be able to establish Hindavi Swarajya all over Bharat and realize the dreams of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

On being asked about everyone in the politics turning towards Hindutva, Kalicharan Maharaj said, “Politics should also be Hindutva only. As Veer Savarkar has said, Hindufication of politics and militarization of Hindus is extremely necessary. And I am happy that all the Hindutvavadi leaders are walking on that path.”

Kalicharan Maharaj also expressed his opinion on Akbaruddin Owaisi’s recent visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb. He said, “Whenever we bow our heads with deep respect in front of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or in front of his Samadhi, at that time, we are actually considering him as our hero and trying to follow his footsteps. Now, the one who has bowed his head in front of the tomb of Aurangzeb is clearly indicating whom he considers his hero. They are implying that they have the same plan called Gazwa-e-Hind just as Aurangzeb had. Hindus who are indulged in fights over languages, regions, castes, and varnas need to understand this. They want to convert the whole of India to Islam and that is why they are bowing down in front of Aurangzeb’s tomb. They are openly showing that Aurangzeb is our hero and whatever he had done is heroism for us and they further try to give a message through this act, that they will also do the same. It is the meaning underlying this act. Therefore, all the Hindus should put all their differences aside and for the realization of the Hindavi Swarajya, all the Hindus must unite together at the lotus feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”