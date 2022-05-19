China on Thursday condemned the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s meeting with the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala in India. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian called out Uzra Zeya’s visit as an ‘interference in its internal affairs’.

US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, who is also the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues is on a visit to India and Nepal from May 17 to 22. On Thursday, she called upon the 14th Dalai Lama and representatives of the Tibetian Government in Exile in Dharamshala as part of her visit.

U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya calls Tibetan spiritual leader his holiness Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India https://t.co/H7iLtGGY8l pic.twitter.com/5TvUMzDBkb — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 19, 2022

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in his latest address to the media took this issue after the development from India came. He said, “The so-called Tibetan government-in-exile is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organization completely in violation of China’s Constitution and laws. It is not recognized by any country in the world.” Lijian asserted that the 14th Dalai Lama is ‘not a purely religious figure’, but lies as a political exile who has long been engaged in separatist activities and attempted to split Tibet from China.

Calling out the appointment of the ‘Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues’ by the U.S, He said that the move is an interference in China’s internal affairs. “Tibet affairs are purely internal affairs of China, and brook no interference by any external forces,” he asserted. Zhao Lijian called out the U.S. side to take concrete actions “to honour its commitment to recognize Tibet as a part of China and not support Tibetan independence.”

The spokesperson said that China will continue to take ‘all necessary measures’ to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Wonderful to engage with civil society groups in New Delhi and talk about their vital work to support shared #USIndia democratic values, including tolerance, free expression, and respect for human rights. — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya is in India “to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals and to advance humanitarian priorities,” the office of the secretary said. On Wednesday, she met ‘civil society groups’ in New Delhi to “talk about their vital work to support shared US-India democratic values, including tolerance, free expression, and respect for human rights,” she tweeted.