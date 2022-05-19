Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChina slams US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya's meeting with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, calls...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China slams US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya’s meeting with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, calls it interference in internal affairs

"The so-called Tibetan government-in-exile is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organization completely in violation of China's Constitution and laws", said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian

OpIndia Staff
Uzra Zeya meets the Dalai Lama
The US Under Secretary called upon the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on Thursday
46

China on Thursday condemned the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s meeting with the 14th Dalai Lama in Dharamshala in India. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian called out Uzra Zeya’s visit as an ‘interference in its internal affairs’.

US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, who is also the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues is on a visit to India and Nepal from May 17 to 22. On Thursday, she called upon the 14th Dalai Lama and representatives of the Tibetian Government in Exile in Dharamshala as part of her visit.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in his latest address to the media took this issue after the development from India came. He said, “The so-called Tibetan government-in-exile is an out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organization completely in violation of China’s Constitution and laws. It is not recognized by any country in the world.” Lijian asserted that the 14th Dalai Lama is ‘not a purely religious figure’, but lies as a political exile who has long been engaged in separatist activities and attempted to split Tibet from China.

Calling out the appointment of the ‘Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues’ by the U.S, He said that the move is an interference in China’s internal affairs. “Tibet affairs are purely internal affairs of China, and brook no interference by any external forces,” he asserted. Zhao Lijian called out the U.S. side to take concrete actions “to honour its commitment to recognize Tibet as a part of China and not support Tibetan independence.”

The spokesperson said that China will continue to take ‘all necessary measures’ to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya is in India “to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals and to advance humanitarian priorities,” the office of the secretary said. On Wednesday, she met ‘civil society groups’ in New Delhi to “talk about their vital work to support shared US-India democratic values, including tolerance, free expression, and respect for human rights,” she tweeted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,925FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com