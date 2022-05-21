A complaint has been filed against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi, Retd IAS Surya Pratap Singh, Peace Party’s Shadab Chouhan and RJD leader Kumar Divashankar for making derogatory tweets against Lord Shiva after the discovery of a Shivling inside the wuzukhana of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque.

BREAKING: Complaint filed by @mithileshbjplko @itsanuj_singh against “indecent and offensive” tweets by Retd IAS Surya Pratap Singh, Saba Naqvi, TMC’s Mahua Moitra, Peace Party’s Shadab Chouhan & RJD’s Kumar Divashankar directed towards revered God of Hindus, Lord Shiva — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) May 21, 2022

Following the discovery of a Shivling inside the disputed structure, several people, including Mahua Moitra, Saba Naqvi, Surya Pratap Singh, Shadab Chouhan and others had made disparaging posts against Lord Shiva, in a bid to take a sly dig at the Shivling discovered inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

Disparaging tweets made against Shivling

Inveterate fake news peddler Saba Naqvi shared a picture of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to take a swipe at the Shivling discovered inside the Gyanvapi compound.

Source: Twitter

Attributing it to Whatsapp, Naqvi shared an image of a huge dome that said “Huge Shivling discovered at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.”

However, soon after she shared the picture, a raft of social media users objected to her tweet, accusing Naqvi of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by insulting Shivling and trivialising a consequential discovery made at the Gyanvapi mosque that could have profound implications in determining the result of the ongoing dispute.

Naqvi deleted the tweet and apologised for her callous tweet mocking Lord Shiva. However, others who mocked the Hindu God showed little concerns for the feelings of Hindus.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra too had shared a picture of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre with a snide remark saying that hope it is not next on the digging list.

Source: Twitter

Even though, social media users accused her of mocking Shivling and hurting the sentiments of Hindus, the said tweet continues to remain on Moitra’s Twitter page.

RJD leader Kumar Divashankar made a derogatory reference to Shivling in his tweet mocking the BJP.



Source: Twitter

Peace Party’s Shadab Chouhan, who is known for his polarising tweets, posted a scornful tweet after a Varanasi court ordered to seal Gyanvapi mosque after a Shivling was found inside its wuzukhana. Chouhan had posted a picture of a curb-side lined with small poles to claim judge would seal the area if someone makes a claim of Shivling.

Source: Twitter

Shivling discovered inside the wuzukhana of Gyanvapi mosque

On completion of the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque on Monday (May 16), petitioner Sohan Lal Arya informed the media that a Shivling was found inside the complex of the disputed structure. The Shivling was reportedly recovered after draining out the water from wuzukhana, the place for ceremonial ablution that Muslims have to undergo before offering namaz.

“Baba mil gaye…Jiski Nandi pratisha kar rahi this(The Shivling has been found. The sacred bull Nandi was waiting for it),” he exclaimed. “We already knew what was inside… but found more than what we had imagined,” the petitioner emphasised.

The existence of a Shivling inside a disputed structure did not sit well with liberals, Islamists and woke leftists, who felt no qualms in mocking Lord Shiva and insulting the religious beliefs of millions of Hindus in their attempt to undermine the significance of the discovery of a Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque.