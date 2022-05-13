On Friday, controversial AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was granted bail by the Saket court after he was arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to judicial custody for protesting and instigating locals against the anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar.

According to the reports, Khan on Thursday had protested against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) whose officials had reached the south Delhi ward of Madanpur Khadar to execute the anti-encroachment drive. The drive was part of its 10-day action plan to remove illegal encroachment from several areas in all four zones in the national capital.

“I am ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people. There is no encroachment here. I will support them (civic body) in demolition if there is any encroachment”, Khan had said obstructing the government work. He also had called his other AAP associates and created a ruckus during the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi.

Pertinently, the Delhi Police has officially declared Amanatullah Khan as ‘BC’ or ‘Bad Character’ as he has more than 18 FIRs registered against him. Police claim that Khan is declared a ‘history-sheeter’ and a ‘Bad Character’ because he is a habitual offender and has serious cases such as land-grabbing and assault lodged against him.

It is important to note that the AAP MLA had created a similar ruckus during the anti-encroachment drive that was carried out in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area earlier. On May 9, a massive drama unfolded when the MDC officials reached Shaheen Bagh to take action against the illegally constructed infrastructures in the area. Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters led by Amanatullah Khan and Congress workers staged protests in the area to obstruct the civic body’s ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Protesters raised slogans against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Central government, demanding that the action be halted. Some of the female protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to prevent the exercise from taking place.

Despite the resistance from the AAP supporters, the authorities have demolished two five-storey under-construction buildings in the Madanpur Khadar area amidst the presence of police personnel. Besides Madanpur Khadar, civic authorities have also carried out another planned anti-encroachment drive in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi’s Patel Nagar today.

Khan and his supporters have been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.